CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter was $3.4 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2019 and, for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, it was $5.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019.

A summary of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, is attached. Select highlights include:

  • The return on average assets and efficiency ratio year to date were 1.05% and 72%, respectively, compared to 0.46% and 86%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.
  • CIBM Bank’s Mortgage Banking Division was a significant contributor to improved quarter and year to date earnings results. Driven by refinance activity due to lower interest rates, net mortgage banking revenues and loan originations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $13.9 million and $418 million, respectively, compared to $6.1 million and $226 million, respectively, for the same period of the prior year.
  • Compensation expense was up 28% in the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the increase in mortgage division compensation as a result of the significant increase in production.  Compensation at the mortgage division represents 52% of the total compensation in the Company year to date; excluding the mortgage division, the Company’s compensation year to date is up less than 2% compared to the same period last year.
  • Net interest income was up $1.9 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The primary reasons for the increase include: (i) higher average balances in loans held for sale and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, (ii) a 68 basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities due to the lower interest rate environment, and (iii) the collection of principal plus interest on a large non-performing commercial real estate loan.
  • In addition to providing the impetus for lower interest rates, COVID-19 and the related Lockdown Recession have affected the Company in many ways. Year to date, CIBM Bank has originated approximately 350 government guaranteed PPP loans, with balances in excess of $43 million. As a result, CIBM Bank has received and deferred $1.5 million in fees from the SBA to be fully recognized in earnings when the loans are repaid or granted forgiveness with repayment by the government. To date, the Company has prepared PPP forgiveness applications totaling $7 million in principal balances and $0.2 million in related deferred origination fees; we expect receipt of proceeds during the fourth quarter. In addition, there were 90 loans totaling $74 million with COVID-19 loan payment deferrals as of September 30, 2020.
  • Provisions for loan losses were $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of 2019. The primary reason for the increase is environmental and qualitative factors as well as certain borrower credit deterioration primarily from those industries hardest hit by COVID-19 and the Lockdown Recession (i.e., restaurants and hospitality).   
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.32%, respectively; compared to 1.35% and 1.09%, respectively, at December 31, 2019; and 1.40% and 1.14%, respectively, at September 30, 2020. The improvements during the first nine months of 2020 were due to certain loan level improvements including a successful large commercial real estate loan collection.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “We are happy to report very strong earnings for the first three quarters of 2020. Given the challenges that many banks have faced this year, the efforts of our staff to deliver these results is outstanding. From the logistical and technological aspects of servicing our customers and managing bank and mortgage operations remotely, to implementing the significant number of new government economic and industry level assistance programs, to the bank-wide initiatives to improve earnings and efficiency, investors can be proud of the dedication and commitment of the entire CIBM Bank team.

“Record levels of mortgage banking activity at the Company have contributed to our financial success this year, and we have seen improvements in our funding composition and cost of funds thanks to the lower rate environment and our ‘Project Falcon’ initiatives related to deposit generation and operating efficiencies. Despite the strong results thus far in 2020,” he cautioned, “we expect to see credit deterioration continue in the industry on whole and in portions of CIBM Bank’s portfolio in the quarters ahead. To address the Lockdown Recession’s impact on credit risk, CIBM Bank has established higher loan loss provisions this year, with the possibility of further increases in the quarters to come.”   

In closing he added, “We are also pleased to highlight the successful 1-for-15 reverse split of our common stock, effective September 14, 2020. Combined with a pending future upgrade for the Company’s common stock from the OTCQB to OTCQX market during the fourth quarter, this should assist in improving the marketplace for the common stock.”  

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com  



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   9 Months Ended
       
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 		  September 30, September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019       2020     2019  
                                             
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 7,202   $ 6,669   $ 6,636   $ 6,820   $ 7,035     $ 20,507   $ 21,128  
Interest expense   1,017     1,343     1,689     2,030     2,183       4,049     6,617  
Net interest income   6,185     5,326     4,947     4,790     4,852       16,458     14,511  
Provision for loan losses   501     249     202     715     327       952     102  
Net interest income after provision for                
loan losses   5,684     5,077     4,745     4,075     4,525       15,506     14,409  
Noninterest income (1)   8,104     4,489     2,642     2,249     3,835       15,235     7,907  
Noninterest expense   9,056     7,308     6,322     6,879     7,233       22,686     19,295  
Income (loss) before income taxes   4,732     2,258     1,065     (555 )   1,127       8,055     3,021  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,322     575     281     (180 )   93       2,178     603  
Net income (loss) $ 3,410   $ 1,683   $ 784   $ (375 ) $ 1,034     $ 5,877   $ 2,418  
                 
Common Share Data (2):                
Basic net income (loss) per share (3) $ 2.69   $ 1.36   $ 0.63   $ (0.30 ) $ 1.09     $ 4.69   $ 2.23  
Diluted net income (loss) per share (3)   1.56     0.79     0.36     (0.30 )   0.62       2.73     1.25  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (4)   50.35     47.25     46.05     44.85     45.40       50.35     45.40  
Book value per share (4)   45.27     42.00     40.95     39.60     40.20       45.27     40.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,267,582     1,266,170     1,248,270     1,243,095     1,230,361       1,260,499     1,218,737  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   2,181,868     2,160,199     2,155,313     2,155,302     2,169,090       2,163,850     2,189,033  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 793,604   $ 793,151   $ 705,473   $ 703,791   $ 700,711     $ 793,604   $ 700,711  
Loans   546,351     535,692     513,992     513,705     508,758       546,351     508,758  
Allowance for loan losses   (9,037 )   (8,483 )   (8,107 )   (8,007 )   (7,560 )     (9,037 )   (7,560 )
Investment securities   107,351     113,303     120,105     120,398     120,648       107,351     120,648  
Deposits   593,370     566,811     531,999     530,190     557,745       593,370     557,745  
Borrowings   87,994     120,233     68,950     73,847     38,468       87,994     38,468  
Stockholders' equity   101,271     97,347     95,841     93,404     94,082       101,271     94,082  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (5)   3.30 %   2.96 %   3.04 %   2.86 %   2.95 %     3.10 %   2.93 %
Net interest spread (6)   3.16 %   2.76 %   2.78 %   2.55 %   2.62 %     2.90 %   2.61 %
Noninterest income to average assets (7)   4.12 %   2.36 %   1.51 %   1.28 %   2.19 %     2.72 %   1.49 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   4.60 %   3.86 %   3.67 %   3.88 %   4.14 %     4.06 %   3.67 %
Efficiency ratio (8)   63.38 %   74.61 %   83.74 %   97.57 %   83.44 %     71.71 %   86.39 %
Earnings on average assets (9)   1.73 %   0.89 %   0.45 %   -0.21 %   0.59 %     1.05 %   0.46 %
Earnings on average equity (10)   13.51 %   6.97 %   3.32 %   -1.56 %   4.35 %     8.05 %   3.48 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (11)   0.32 %   0.92 %   0.97 %   1.09 %   1.14 %     0.32 %   1.14 %
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and                
loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total loans (11)   0.49 %   1.07 %   1.25 %   1.38 %   1.44 %     0.49 %   1.44 %
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans                
and loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total assets (11)   0.60 %   1.02 %   1.24 %   1.35 %   1.40 %     0.60 %   1.40 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11)   1.65 %   1.58 %   1.58 %   1.56 %   1.49 %     1.65 %   1.49 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,                
restructured loans and loans 90 days or                
more past due and still accruing (11)   338.59 %   147.79 %   126.26 %   112.66 %   103.07 %     338.59 %   103.07 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized                
to average loans (11)   -0.04 %   -0.09 %   0.08 %   0.21 %   0.01 %     -0.02 %   0.13 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   12.76 %   12.27 %   13.59 %   13.27 %   13.43 %     12.76 %   13.43 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.91 %   15.49 %   15.36 %   15.19 %   15.18 %     15.91 %   15.18 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.65 %   14.23 %   14.11 %   13.94 %   13.93 %     14.65 %   13.93 %
Leverage capital ratio   11.20 %   10.82 %   11.08 %   10.71 %   10.86 %     11.20 %   10.86 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   176     177     177     176     182       176     182  
Number of banking facilities   11     11     11     11     11       11     11  
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020 is adjusted to reflect the 1 share per 15 share reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre and post reverse split periods.
(3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter and 9 months ended 2019 and $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 9 months ended September 30, 2020.
(4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(11) Excludes loans held for sale.
 


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 30,544   $ 9,120   $ 9,006   $ 8,970   $ 9,582  
Reverse repurchase agreements   8,208     18,117     3,622     11,196     4,083  
Securities available for sale   104,866     110,818     117,640     117,972     118,211  
Equity securities at fair value   2,485     2,485     2,465     2,426     2,437  
Loans held for sale   67,496     83,997     24,988     16,928     25,347  
           
Loans   546,351     535,692     513,992     513,705     508,758  
Allowance for loan losses   (9,037 )   (8,483 )   (8,107 )   (8,007 )   (7,560 )
Net loans   537,314     527,209     505,885     505,698     501,198  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   3,140     2,948     2,947     2,587     926  
Premises and equipment, net   4,667     4,679     4,769     4,274     4,504  
Accrued interest receivable   2,075     1,973     1,610     1,486     1,646  
Deferred tax assets, net   18,547     19,325     19,509     20,069     20,455  
Other real estate owned, net   2,103     2,334     2,335     2,396     2,466  
Bank owned life insurance   4,774     4,745     4,718     4,691     4,666  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   137     142     148     154     159  
Other assets   7,248     5,259     5,831     4,944     5,031  
Total Assets $ 793,604   $ 793,151   $ 705,473   $ 703,791   $ 700,711  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 91,134   $ 90,450   $ 67,459   $ 70,175   $ 63,694  
Interest-bearing demand   61,262     54,288     47,760     45,512     50,683  
Savings   225,724     205,470     196,797     204,976     202,866  
Time   215,250     216,603     219,983     209,527     240,502  
Total deposits   593,370     566,811     531,999     530,190     557,745  
Short-term borrowings   54,052     77,273     68,950     73,847     38,468  
Long-term borrowings   33,942     42,960     0     0     0  
Accrued interest payable   398     447     543     603     711  
Other liabilities   10,571     8,313     8,140     5,747     9,705  
Total liabilities   692,333     695,804     609,632     610,387     606,629  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference   37,308     37,308     37,490     37,490     37,489  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,282,362 and 18,868,329 issued shares; 1,268,293 and 18,657,282 outstanding shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1)(2)   1,282     19,240     19,162     18,868     18,868  
Capital surplus   179,090     161,032     160,990     161,175     161,110  
Accumulated deficit   (117,875 )   (121,285 )   (122,969 )   (123,753 )   (123,377 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   2,000     1,586     1,702     158     526  
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2020 and 221,902 shares prior at cost (2)   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   101,271     97,347     95,841     93,404     94,082  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 793,604   $ 793,151   $ 705,473   $ 703,791   $ 700,711  
           
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 60,570 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2020, and 815,395 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2019.
(2) Effective September 14, 2020 the company executed a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 15 shares outstanding, fractional shares were remitted cash at the current per share market value of $15.75.
           


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   9 Months Ended
       
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 		  September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019   2020 2019
                 
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 6,054   $ 5,540 $ 5,703   $ 5,793   $ 5,992     $ 17,297   $ 17,496
Loans held for sale   537     451   119     195     152       1,107     334
Securities   573     661   763     764     810       1,997     2,482
Other investments   38     17   51     68     81       106     816
Total interest income   7,202     6,669   6,636     6,820     7,035       20,507     21,128
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   942     1,263   1,512     1,856     2,027       3,717     5,781
Short-term borrowings   38     54   177     174     156       269     836
Long-term borrowings   37     26   0     0     0       63     0
Total interest expense   1,017     1,343   1,689     2,030     2,183       4,049     6,617
Net interest income   6,185     5,326   4,947     4,790     4,852       16,458     14,511
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   501     249   202     715     327       952     102
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) loan losses   5,684     5,077   4,745     4,075     4,525       15,506     14,409
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   89     88   96     98     101       273     279
Other service fees   36     36   20     23     30       92     79
Mortgage banking revenue, net   7,741     3,990   2,177     2,112     2,936       13,908     6,062
Other income   226     266   265     129     150       757     494
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0   0     0     0       0     0
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   0     20   39     (11 )   18       59     82
Net gains on sale of SBA loans   (55 )   87   437     166     605       469     858
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)   67     2   (392 )   (268 )   (5 )     (323 )   53
Total noninterest income   8,104     4,489   2,642     2,249     3,835       15,235     7,907
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   7,329     5,451   4,421     4,701     5,309       17,201     13,441
Equipment   352     379   363     394     335       1,094     1,023
Occupancy and premises   390     407   460     460     420       1,257     1,313
Data Processing   177     155   164     157     165       496     491
Federal deposit insurance   48     47   0     (10 )   (5 )     95     143
Professional services   162     242   298     320     198       702     545
Telephone and data communication   71     67   68     81     86       206     247
Insurance   58     55   54     59     70       167     175
Other expense   469     505   494     717     655       1,468     1,917
Total noninterest expense   9,056     7,308   6,322     6,879     7,233       22,686     19,295
Income (losses) from operations                
before income taxes   4,732     2,258   1,065     (555 )   1,127       8,055     3,021
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,322     575   281     (180 )   93       2,178     603
Net income (loss)   3,410     1,683   784     (375 )   1,034       5,877     2,418
Preferred stock dividend   0     0   0     0     0       0     0
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   0     33   0     0     308       33     308
Net income (loss) allocated to                
 common stockholders $ 3,410   $ 1,716 $ 784   $ (375 ) $ 1,342     $ 5,910   $ 2,726
                 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


