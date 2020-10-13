Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast By 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
“Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Retail Bank Loyalty Program market will register a 5.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1164.7 million by 2025, from $ 953 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Retail Bank Loyalty Program business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Retail Bank Loyalty Program market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Retail Bank Loyalty Program, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Retail Bank Loyalty Program market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Retail Bank Loyalty Program companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market =>
• Maritz
• Creatio
• FIS Corporate
• Aimia
• TIBCO Software
• IBM
• Comarch
• Hitachi-solutions
• Exchange Solutions
• Oracle Corporation
• Customer Portfolios
Segmentation by type:
B2C Solutions
B2B Solutions
Corporate
Segmentation by application:
Personal User
Business User
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Retail Bank Loyalty Program market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Retail Bank Loyalty Program players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Retail Bank Loyalty Program with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Retail Bank Loyalty Program submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
Major Key Points of Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program by Players
4 Retail Bank Loyalty Program by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Maritz
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.1.3 Maritz Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Maritz News
11.2 Creatio
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.2.3 Creatio Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Creatio News
11.3 FIS Corporate
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.3.3 FIS Corporate Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 FIS Corporate News
11.4 Aimia
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.4.3 Aimia Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Aimia News
11.5 TIBCO Software
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.5.3 TIBCO Software Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 TIBCO Software News
11.6 IBM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.6.3 IBM Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IBM News
11.7 Comarch
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.7.3 Comarch Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Comarch News
11.8 Hitachi-solutions
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.8.3 Hitachi-solutions Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Hitachi-solutions News
11.9 Exchange Solutions
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.9.3 Exchange Solutions Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Exchange Solutions News
11.10 Oracle Corporation
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.10.3 Oracle Corporation Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Oracle Corporation News
11.11 Customer Portfolios
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
