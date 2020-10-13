3D Reconstruction Technology Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast 2026
Introduction
“3D Reconstruction Technology Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Reconstruction Technology market will register a 13.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 461.5 million by 2025, from $ 277.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 3D Reconstruction Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Reconstruction Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 3D Reconstruction Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 3D Reconstruction Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 3D Reconstruction Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market =>
• Pix4D
• Paracosm/Occipital
• Agisoft PhotoScan
• Capturing Reality
• Acute3D/Context Capture
• Autodesk
• Dexin Medical Imageing Technology
• PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc
• Vi3Dim Technologies
• Photometrix
• 4Dage Technology
• EDDA
• Blackboxcv
• Matterport
• Skyline
• Mensi
• Airbus(Street Factory)
• Shenzhen Yorktal Group
Segmentation by technology:
3D Reconstruction Software
Based on Images and Video
Based on 3D Scanning
Segmentation by application:
Culture Heritage and Museum
Films & Games
3D Printing, Drones and Robots
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 3D Reconstruction Technology market size by key regions/countries, technology and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of 3D Reconstruction Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 3D Reconstruction Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 3D Reconstruction Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of 3D Reconstruction Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology by Players
4 3D Reconstruction Technology by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Pix4D
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 Pix4D 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Pix4D News
11.2 Paracosm/Occipital
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 Paracosm/Occipital 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Paracosm/Occipital News
11.3 Agisoft PhotoScan
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 Agisoft PhotoScan 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Agisoft PhotoScan News
11.4 Capturing Reality
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 Capturing Reality 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Capturing Reality News
11.5 Acute3D/Context Capture
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 Acute3D/Context Capture 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Acute3D/Context Capture News
11.6 Autodesk
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 Autodesk 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Autodesk News
11.7 Dexin Medical Imageing Technology
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 Dexin Medical Imageing Technology 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Dexin Medical Imageing Technology News
11.8 PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc News
11.9 Vi3Dim Technologies
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 Vi3Dim Technologies 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Vi3Dim Technologies News
11.10 Photometrix
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered
11.10.3 Photometrix 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Photometrix News
11.11 4Dage Technology
11.12 EDDA
11.13 Blackboxcv
11.14 Matterport
11.15 Skyline
11.16 Mensi
11.17 Airbus(Street Factory)
11.18 Shenzhen Yorktal Group
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
