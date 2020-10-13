3D Reconstruction Technology Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “3D Reconstruction Technology Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Reconstruction Technology market will register a 13.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 461.5 million by 2025, from $ 277.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 3D Reconstruction Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Reconstruction Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 3D Reconstruction Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 3D Reconstruction Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 3D Reconstruction Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market =>

• Pix4D

• Paracosm/Occipital

• Agisoft PhotoScan

• Capturing Reality

• Acute3D/Context Capture

• Autodesk

• Dexin Medical Imageing Technology

• PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc

• Vi3Dim Technologies

• Photometrix

• 4Dage Technology

• EDDA

• Blackboxcv

• Matterport

• Skyline

• Mensi

• Airbus(Street Factory)

• Shenzhen Yorktal Group

Segmentation by technology:

3D Reconstruction Software

Based on Images and Video

Based on 3D Scanning

Segmentation by application:

Culture Heritage and Museum

Films & Games

3D Printing, Drones and Robots

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Reconstruction Technology market size by key regions/countries, technology and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D Reconstruction Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Reconstruction Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Reconstruction Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 3D Reconstruction Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology by Players

4 3D Reconstruction Technology by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Pix4D

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 Pix4D 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Pix4D News

11.2 Paracosm/Occipital

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Paracosm/Occipital 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Paracosm/Occipital News

11.3 Agisoft PhotoScan

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Agisoft PhotoScan 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Agisoft PhotoScan News

11.4 Capturing Reality

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 Capturing Reality 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Capturing Reality News

11.5 Acute3D/Context Capture

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 Acute3D/Context Capture 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Acute3D/Context Capture News

11.6 Autodesk

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.6.3 Autodesk 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Autodesk News

11.7 Dexin Medical Imageing Technology

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.7.3 Dexin Medical Imageing Technology 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Dexin Medical Imageing Technology News

11.8 PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.8.3 PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc News

11.9 Vi3Dim Technologies

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.9.3 Vi3Dim Technologies 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Vi3Dim Technologies News

11.10 Photometrix

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Product Offered

11.10.3 Photometrix 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Photometrix News

11.11 4Dage Technology

11.12 EDDA

11.13 Blackboxcv

11.14 Matterport

11.15 Skyline

11.16 Mensi

11.17 Airbus(Street Factory)

11.18 Shenzhen Yorktal Group

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

