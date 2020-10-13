Blue Turtle Dental in Palo Alto, CA Changes Hands and Now Offers Emergency & Pediatric Dental Appointments
Our Experienced Blue Turtle Dentists near Stanford University Provide High Quality General, Cosmetic, Family and Orthodontal Dentistry. Immediate Appts. & Walk-Ins Welcome.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Turtle Dental, a family & general dental practice in Palo Alto, California recently changed hands. Dr. Alex Yen DDS acquired the practice from Dr. Kelekalani Scheel DDS. The new dental practice promises the same level of care and dedication as before and now offers dental emergency care and pediatric care as part of its new offerings.
— Snigda Mazumdar
Blue Turtle Dental, a multi-specialty family dental clinic in Palo Alto, CA offers comfort, skill, and careful attention to detail. Blue Turtle Dental offers a variety of preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dental services for patients of all ages. Whether you need a routine dental cleaning, or a tooth repaired, they can provide the care you need in their comfortable and relaxing Palo Alto office.
Recently, Blue Turtle Dental saw a change in the ownership. Dr. Alex Yen DDS acquired Blue Turtle Dental from Dr. Kelekalani Scheel DDS. The practice, under the helm of Dr Yen, offers the same care and dedication as before and now offers emergency dental care and pediatric care to the communities of Palo Alto & surrounding areas.
For their emergency cases, Blue Turtle Dental offers walk-ins and immediate appointments. Their dental staff are trained to quickly identify the problem, administer in-office pain treatment, and treat the condition to clear up the underlying cause of the dental emergency. Examples of dental emergencies include the following:
Severe dental pain
Knocked out tooth
Chipped, fractured, or broken teeth
Infection that may cause painful swelling in and around the mouth and may compromise a patient’s airway
Uncontrollable bleeding
Trauma impacting facial bones that may affect a patient’s airway
Blue Turtle Dental also offers exceptional pediatric dental services. Their dentists and staff are particularly good with children who may be anxious about a dental visit. As a family-oriented dental practice, they are not only kid-friendly in our dental treatments, they also offer high-tech advantages such as 3D glasses to provide entertainment while your child is in the dentist chair. They also support Apple products and devices, allowing parents to stream their child’s favorite movies during their treatment. During your initial consultation with their dental team, advanced technology and diagnostic techniques will be used to assess your child’s dental health and develop a course of treatment so that teeth develop correctly and without decay.
For queries, please contact the experienced staff at Blue Turtle Dental. Contact Blue Turtle Dental today to schedule a consultation with Dr. Alex Yen, DDS and Dr. Munazzah Hussain, DDS to get your oral health in perfect shape.
About Blue Turtle Dental:
Blue Turtle Dental is a privately owned and operated dental suite that you can count on for the best dental care in Palo Alto, CA. You can count on us for integrity, innovation, and empathetic practice. We don’t sell you treatments that have no benefit to you just to improve our bottom line and work together to find the right option for you, not only aesthetically but financially as well. Located close to Stanford University, we accept most insurances, including Cardinal Care dental insurance, Delta Dental, Metlife, Cigna, Aetna, Guardian, United Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, and Humana. Leading-edge, high-tech treatments makes our practice unique. Our staff of highly experienced dentists in Palo Alto, is trained in cultural sensitivity and speaks fluent Mandarin, Shanghainese, Tagalog, Korean, Hindi, Urdu, and Spanish. We consider our patients to be part of our team and encourage honest communication and open dialog. With us, you can trust that you’re getting the exact care you need. Your comfort is our mission. Your smile is our passion.
Snigda Mazumdar
Blue Turtle Dental: Palo Alto Dentists
+1 650-503-6777
email us here