Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market Is Expected to Reach USD 15.62 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Trauma Fixation Devices Market by Type (Internal Fixators, External Fixators), Material (Stainless Steel, Titanium), Site (Lower Extermities, Upper Extermities), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Centers), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global trauma fixation devices market is expected to grow from USD 8.13 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 15.62 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global trauma fixation devices market is witnessing significant growth from recent years. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of road accidents, increasing demand for trauma fixation devices, technologically advanced products, increasing prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, and increasing geriatric population rate. The increase in disposable income and growing awareness about the medical field's latest developments will propel the market growth.

Trauma is referred to as any type of physical injury caused by an external source like accidents or fire such as dislocations, burns, fractures, strains, and sprains. Trauma fixation mainly concerns bone fractures. Trauma fixation are used for the treatment of physical trauma. It is an essential treatment for bone fracture and tissue degeneration. Trauma fixation devices provide immobilization at the fracture site, reduce the gap, and allow the primary bone healing process by callus formation. These devices have been in use for many decades and are constantly being iterated. A large number of procedures are available for the treatment of trauma, and the severity of the injury determines their usage by surgeons. The key treatment methods for such severe trauma is fixation devices.

The global trauma fixation devices market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand due to the high risk of osteoporosis, favorable reimbursement policies, rise in healthcare expenditure, and availability of substitutes. The factors restraining the market growth are post-surgery complications, lack of skilled professionals, and high replacement costs. The funds raised by the government will provide market growth opportunities.

The key players operating in the global trauma fixation devices market are LifeSciences, Acumed LLC, Bioretec Ltd., Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, and Depuy Synthes. To gain a significant market share in the global trauma fixation devices market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. LifeSciences and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the key manufacturers of trauma fixation devices.

External Fixators segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 55.8% in the year 2019

On the basis of type, the global trauma fixation devices market is segmented into internal fixators and external fixators. The internal fixators are further segmented plates, screws, and nails. The external fixators are further segmented into unilateral & bilateral fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators. External fixators segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 55.8% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the rising incidence of bone-related injuries, increasing technological advancements in external fixation devices, and increasing usage of external trauma fixation devices. The internal fixators segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to cost-effectiveness, increasing demand for internal fixators, and anatomical compatibility.

Stainless steel segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 58.2% in the year 2019

On the basis of material, the global trauma fixation devices market is segmented into stainless steel and titanium. Stainless steel segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 58.2% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to increasing demand from low-income countries, cost-effectiveness, and properties like corrosion resistant as compared to other biomaterials. The titanium segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to various biomechanical applications and growing importance from developed countries.

Lower extermities segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 56.12% in the year 2019

On the basis of site, the global trauma fixation devices market is segmented into lower extermities and upper extermities. The lower extermities are further segmented into hip & pelvic, lower leg, foot & ankle, and thigh levels. The upper extermities is further segmented into hand & wrist, shoulder, elbow, and arm. Lower extermities segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 56.12% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the friction caused between the joints as the degenerative bone diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis, and various others reduce bone strength. The upper extermities segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increased injuries and a rising number of baby boomers.

Orthopedic segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 40.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of end-user, the global trauma fixation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and orthopedic centers. Orthopedic segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 40.7% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the availability of state-of-the-art facilities and an increasing number of orthopedic centers. The hospital segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to cost-effective treatments provided by various government hospitals, an increasing number of multispecialty hospitals, and an increase in the number of road accidents.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global trauma fixation devices market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America holds the major share of 27.8% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the rising number of geriatric patients suffering from osteoporosis, increasing burn cases, and various other bone-related diseases. In the region, the U.S. holds the largest market share due to supportive government policies, rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and an increasing number of geriatric patients suffering from osteoporosis. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth from India and China, owing to rising personal disposable income. The countries in Latin America, such as Mexico and Brazil, are projected to grow due to favorable demographics, improving access to healthcare, and higher accident cases.﻿

About the report:

The global trauma fixation devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

