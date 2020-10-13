5G industry changemakers come together to put European 5G back on track
120+ speakers will come together at the online 5G Techritory forum on November 11-12 to discuss the state of 5G.RIGA, LATVIA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agenda for 5G Techritory, has been launched today including more than 120 speakers who will offer their insight across more than 60 keynote speeches and panel discussions. This year’s event will take place virtually, on November 11 and 12, gathering 5G industry leaders, policymakers, and tech innovators in one platform for exchange.
What makes the 5G Techritory forum stand out among other 5G conferences is the wide representation of speakers from different industries and organizations, and the diversity of topics covered. The panels will address pressing issues like 5G deployment & innovation, 5G liability ownership, smart cities, 5G vs Wifi, mission-critical networks, and 5G data privacy. Several panels will look into the future - the advance of edge computing, 5G laptops and wearables, 5G-enabled internet of the future, and even the latest findings on 6G.
This year's programme will put a focus on the real lessons learned from the first year of 5G. Thereby shifting typical conference narratives from vague speculations of the future to concrete, actionable lessons.
Neils Kalnins, the Director of 5G Techritory, emphasizes the event’s focus on keeping European manufacturers and service providers competitive in the race for 5G development:
“Our aim is to establish Europe’s role as the producer of high-end technologies, rather than to become simply consumers of technologies created elsewhere. Without the collaboration of various industries and sectors, we will be unable to fully harness the potential of 5G. 5G Techritory is the forum to do just that, and to significantly accelerate the pace of the Baltic Sea Region's technological development.”
The long list of high-profile speakers in the 5G Techritory forum includes:
Karim Lesina - Senior Vice President of International External & Regulatory Affairs, AT&T
Sebastian Barros - Head of Regional Sales Telco, Google Cloud
Dean Bubley - Director at Disruptive Analysis
Colin Willcock - Chairman at the 5G Infrastructure Association
5G Techritory 2020 also marks a year since the rollout of 5G in Latvia. LMT’s President and Chairman of the Board Dr. Juris Binde shares:
“Innovation is a fundamental part of our strategy, which is reinforced by this yearly gathering of 5G innovators. LMT’s experience from the past year in implementing a wide range of integrated communications solutions will be brought to the table, including 5G use cases such as cross-border drone flight beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS), red light enforcement at intersections, and various defense and security applications. We see that further collaboration is necessary to truly harness the power of 5G innovations, and invite others to actively participate to drive European 5G development forward.”
This year 5G Techritory has taken up digital format thanks to a custom-built platform enabling high-quality live streaming and interaction between speakers and participants. The event will be held on four virtual stages, hosting keynote speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats. In addition, the digital conference will feature networking opportunities, side event “rooms”, sponsor scavenger hunts, and more.
Only registered and confirmed attendees will be granted access to the platform. The event itself is free of charge. To register for 5G Techritory click here.
About 5G Techritory
5G Techritory is the 3rd annual Baltic Sea Region 5G Ecosystem Forum that will bring together more than 2000 professionals driving the deployment of 5G in Europe and 100+ industry-leading speakers. The Forum serves as a platform for cross-border, cross-level, and cross-sectoral collaboration in the Baltic Sea Region. Registration for the forum is open at 5Gtechritory.com.
More information
The Forum is organised by the Electronic Communication Office of Latvia in co-operation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Nordic Council of Ministers. It is powered by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia. The Forum is backed by Latvian Mobile Telephone (LMT) as a strategic partner with the participation of the European Commission and DG Connect.
Other partners include Qualcomm, Cisco, Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson, Frequentis, Rohde & Schwarz, the Freeport of Riga, Live Riga, Altum, the Latvia State Radio and Television Center, Baltic International Bank, MikroTik, Microsoft, 1NCE, the Embassy of the United States of America, the British Embassy Riga, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, LIKTA, JETRO, 5GIA, ETSI, 5GAA, GSA, GSMA, GUTMA, 5GACIA, and ALICE.
Julia Gifford
Truesix
+371 26 100 633
