Women’s Football League Association CEO Lupe Rose Announces the Second Official Draft for the WFLA in California

WFLA HOST DRAFT FOR 2021LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Football League Association (WFLA) will host their second official draft at Buoyant Production Studios in Lancaster, California. The league is the first football association that incorporates tackle football in women athletics.
With 32 teams across the nation, The WFLA’s prominent owners, Lupe Rose, President of She Beverage Company is not just the CEO of the growing Beverage Company, but Rose launched the WFLA to continue to move Women in Business forward. Among WFLA Franchise owners are Grammy nominated rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule, Executive Producer and music manager Debra Antney, and WNBA Champion Tamecka Dixon.
Working with Atlanta Amazons & Debra Antney is the teams newly announced General Manager Jeremy Mincey. Mincey is former NFL defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Dallas Cowboys. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. New York Stars Owner Ja-Rule announced his addition of Plaxico Burress, former American football wide receiver who played 12 seasons in the NFL to be the GM of his franchise under the WFLA Organization.
The vision and mission of the league are to empower, provide opportunity, and promote equality in sports. Additionally, The WFLA announced its partnership with newly launched Women’s Sports TV Network that will host its games, and will be televised on a host of apps, comcast and other worldwide network participation with Ova TV & Media Group. Buoyant Production Studios Houses Women’s Sports TV Network and several other Women’s Sports components. The season is set to begin in 2021. Games will be played on Wednesday nights and Saturdays.
Draft Details:
Date/Time: October 19, 2020; 10:00 AM Pacific
(Draft will continue until complete)
Where: 604 West Avenue L, Suite 115, Lancaster, CA 93534
ABOUT THE LEAGUE
The Women’s Football League Association (WFLA) is the first Women's Professional Football sports organization to execute and develop professional women’s football with equal pay for equal play. The WFLA scores while introducing its first Women’s Football League Association with both Western and Eastern Conferences. The WFLA is designed to create the largest and most competitive Women’s Professional Full-Tackle Football League in the world. The league introduces the first-ever Professional Football League for Women, fighting for Women’s Equality, and gains recognition in its fight with introducing the only Women's Pro Football League.
