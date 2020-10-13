Enterprise social software Market briefs 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Growth- Forecast to 2026

“Enterprise social software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

This study covers the world outlook for enterprise social software across more than 190 countries. For each year reported, estimates are given for the latent demand, or potential industry earnings (P.I.E.), for the country in question (in millions of U.S. dollars), the percent share the country is of the region, and of the globe. These comparative benchmarks allow the reader to quickly gauge a country vis-à-vis others. Using econometric models which project fundamental economic dynamics within each country and across countries, latent demand estimates are created. This report does not discuss the specific players in the market serving the latent demand, nor specific details at the product level. The study also does not consider short-term cyclicalities that might affect realized sales. The study, therefore, is strategic in nature, taking an aggregate and long-run view, irrespective of the players or products involved.

This study does not report actual sales data (which are simply unavailable, in a comparable or consistent manner in virtually all of the countries of the world). This study gives, however, my estimates for the worldwide latent demand, or the P.I.E., for enterprise social software. It also shows how the P.I.E. is divided across the world's regional and national markets. For each country, I also show my estimates of how the P.I.E. grows over time (positive or negative growth).

This study does not make these estimates, a multi-stage methodology was employed that is often taught in courses on international strategic planning at graduate schools of business.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On-Demand (SaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Academia & Government

Banking, Financial services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

High Tech & Telecommunications

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Enterprise social software market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Enterprise social software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Atos

Autodesk

Broadvision

Cisco

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Opentext

Salesforce

Tibco Software

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Enterprise social software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Enterprise social software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………

