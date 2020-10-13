Enterprise social software Market briefs 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Growth- Forecast to 2026
Summary: Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Enterprise social software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.
Overview
This study covers the world outlook for enterprise social software across more than 190 countries. For each year reported, estimates are given for the latent demand, or potential industry earnings (P.I.E.), for the country in question (in millions of U.S. dollars), the percent share the country is of the region, and of the globe. These comparative benchmarks allow the reader to quickly gauge a country vis-à-vis others. Using econometric models which project fundamental economic dynamics within each country and across countries, latent demand estimates are created. This report does not discuss the specific players in the market serving the latent demand, nor specific details at the product level. The study also does not consider short-term cyclicalities that might affect realized sales. The study, therefore, is strategic in nature, taking an aggregate and long-run view, irrespective of the players or products involved.
This study does not report actual sales data (which are simply unavailable, in a comparable or consistent manner in virtually all of the countries of the world). This study gives, however, my estimates for the worldwide latent demand, or the P.I.E., for enterprise social software. It also shows how the P.I.E. is divided across the world's regional and national markets. For each country, I also show my estimates of how the P.I.E. grows over time (positive or negative growth).
This study does not make these estimates, a multi-stage methodology was employed that is often taught in courses on international strategic planning at graduate schools of business.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
On-Demand (SaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Academia & Government
Banking, Financial services & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Retail
High Tech & Telecommunications
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Enterprise social software market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Enterprise social software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Atos
Autodesk
Broadvision
Cisco
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Opentext
Salesforce
Tibco Software
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Enterprise social software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Enterprise social software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11Key Players Profiles
12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
