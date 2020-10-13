SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Homology Medicines, Inc. - FIXX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIXX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Homology and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research (“Mariner”) published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company’s lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. Mariner focused on Homology’s HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102’s lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology’s Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company’s awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

