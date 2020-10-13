When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling The Spice Hunter Products listed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella. After initially certifying that our raw material had tested negative for Salmonella, and was fit for human consumption, our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to us. Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross contamination.

While Sauer is aware of no reports of illness to date, that relate to these products, Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If you are experiencing these symptoms, and believe you may have been exposed to Salmonella, please report to a medical provider.

The Spice Hunter Products in question were distributed to the states of Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The product was produced for sale at retail and spicehunter.com

These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label. A list of the products is shown below:

Item Num Product Name Brand Name Jar UPC Case UPC Lot Num NumbBeerst By Date Description Product Size 41659 Organic Parsley The Spice Hunter 8105701659 40081057016594 20217C Aug-22 Parsley Flakes 0.23 ounce 41659 Organic Parsley The Spice Hunter 8105701659 40081057016594 20269C Sep-22 Parsley Flakes 0.23 ounce 41245 Saigon Organic Cinnamon The Spice Hunter 8105701245 40081057012459 20217C Aug-22 Ground Cinnamon 1.7 ounce 41260 Madagascar Cloves The Spice Hunter 8105701260 40081057012602 20220C Aug-22 Ground Cloves 1.9 ounce 41937 Gourmet Sesame Seeds The Spice Hunter 8105701937 40081057019373 20220C Aug-22 Sesame seeds 2.4 ounce 41440 Herbes De Provence The Spice Hunter 8105701440 40081057014408 20220C Aug-22 French Herb Blend 0.6 ounce 41850 Pumpkin Pie Spice The Spice Hunter 8105701850 40081057018505 20220C Aug-22 Pumpkin pie spice 1.8 ounce 41935 Seafood Grill & Broil The Spice Hunter 8105701935 40081057019359 20220C Aug-22 Seafood seasoning blend 1.3 ounce 41275 Coriander The Spice Hunter 8105701275 40081057012756 20220C Aug-22 Ground Coriander 1.4 ounce 41400 California Garlic The Spice Hunter 8105701400 0081057014002 20220C Aug-22 Granulated Garlic 2.7 ounce 42256 Green Hatch Chile The Spice Hunter 8105702256 40081057022564 20220C Aug-22 green chile 2.4 ounce 41541 Mexican Seasoning The Spice Hunter 8105701541 40081057015412 20269C Sep-22 Organic Mexican Spice blend 1.4 ounce 41703 Black Pepper The Spice Hunter 8105701703 40081057017034 20269C Sep-22 Coarse Ground Black Pepper 1.7 ounce 41653 Paprika The Spice Hunter 8105701653 40081057016532 20269C Sep-22 Organic Paprika 1.4 ounce 41955 Szechwan Seasoning The Spice Hunter 8105701955 40081057019557 20269C Sep-22 Chinese Seasonin Blend 2.1 ounce 41706 Fine Black Pepper The Spice Hunter 8105701706 40081057017065 20269C Sep-22 Fine Ground Black Pepper 1.6 ounce 41420 Chinese Ginger The Spice Hunter 8105701420 40081057014200 20269C Sep-22 Ginger 1.6 ounce 41792 Muntock White Pepper The Spice Hunter 8105701792 40081057017928 20269C Sep-22 White Pepper 2.1 ounce 41402 Roasted Garlic The Spice Hunter 8105701402 40081057014026 20269C Sep-22 Roasted Granulated Garlic 2.2 ounce 41351 Everything Bagel Crunch The Spice Hunter 8105701351 40081057013517 20270C Sep-22 Bagel Seasoning Blend 2.3 ounce 41700 Malabar Black Peppercorns The Spice Hunter 8105701700 40081057017003 20270C Sep-24 Black Peppercorns 2.1 ounce 41230 Freeze-Dried Chives The Spice Hunter 8105701230 40081057012305 20270C Sep-23 Green Chives 0.13 ounce 41450 Italian Seasoning The Spice Hunter 8105701450 40081057014507 20270C Sep-22 Mediterranean Herb Blend 0.6 ounce 41236 Cilantro The Spice Hunter 8105701236 40081057012367 20270C Sep-22 Organic Cilantro 0.3 ounce 41363 Fennel Seeds The Spice Hunter 8105741363 40081057413630 20270C Sep-24 Whole Fennel Seeds 1.3 ounce 41348 Dill Weed The Spice Hunter 8105701348 40081057013487 20270C Sep-22 Organic Dill Weed 0.5 ounce 41050 Arrowroot The Spice Hunter 8105701050 40081057010509 20270C Sep-22 Ground Arrowroot 2.1 ounce 41170 Cayenne Red Pepper The Spice Hunter 8105701170 40081057011704 20270C Sep-24 Cayenne Red Pepper 1.8 ounce 41440 Herbes De Provence The Spice Hunter 8105701440 40081057014408 20270C Sep-22 French Herb Blend 0.6 ounce 1.3 ounce 1.6 ounce

Consumers who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on this list are urged to avoid consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sauer Brands, Inc. at 1-800-444-3061, Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.