COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
Company Announcement
Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling The Spice Hunter Products listed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella. After initially certifying that our raw material had tested negative for Salmonella, and was fit for human consumption, our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to us. Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross contamination.
While Sauer is aware of no reports of illness to date, that relate to these products, Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If you are experiencing these symptoms, and believe you may have been exposed to Salmonella, please report to a medical provider.
The Spice Hunter Products in question were distributed to the states of Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The product was produced for sale at retail and spicehunter.com
These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label. A list of the products is shown below:
|Item Num
|Product Name
|Brand Name
|Jar UPC
|Case UPC
|Lot Num
Best By Date
|Description
|Product Size
|41659
|Organic Parsley
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701659
|40081057016594
|20217C
|Aug-22
|Parsley Flakes
|0.23 ounce
|41659
|Organic Parsley
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701659
|40081057016594
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Parsley Flakes
|0.23 ounce
|41245
|Saigon Organic Cinnamon
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701245
|40081057012459
|20217C
|Aug-22
|Ground Cinnamon
|1.7 ounce
|41260
|Madagascar Cloves
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701260
|40081057012602
|20220C
|Aug-22
|Ground Cloves
|1.9 ounce
|41937
|Gourmet Sesame Seeds
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701937
|40081057019373
|20220C
|Aug-22
|Sesame seeds
|2.4 ounce
|41440
|Herbes De Provence
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701440
|40081057014408
|20220C
|Aug-22
|French Herb Blend
|0.6 ounce
|41850
|Pumpkin Pie Spice
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701850
|40081057018505
|20220C
|Aug-22
|Pumpkin pie spice
|1.8 ounce
|41935
|Seafood Grill & Broil
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701935
|40081057019359
|20220C
|Aug-22
|Seafood seasoning blend
|1.3 ounce
|41275
|Coriander
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701275
|40081057012756
|20220C
|Aug-22
|Ground Coriander
|1.4 ounce
|41400
|California Garlic
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701400
|0081057014002
|20220C
|Aug-22
|Granulated Garlic
|2.7 ounce
|42256
|Green Hatch Chile
|The Spice Hunter
|8105702256
|40081057022564
|20220C
|Aug-22
|green chile
|2.4 ounce
|41541
|Mexican Seasoning
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701541
|40081057015412
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Organic Mexican Spice blend
|1.4 ounce
|41703
|Black Pepper
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701703
|40081057017034
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Coarse Ground Black Pepper
|1.7 ounce
|41653
|Paprika
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701653
|40081057016532
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Organic Paprika
|1.4 ounce
|41955
|Szechwan Seasoning
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701955
|40081057019557
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Chinese Seasonin Blend
|2.1 ounce
|41706
|Fine Black Pepper
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701706
|40081057017065
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Fine Ground Black Pepper
|1.6 ounce
|41420
|Chinese Ginger
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701420
|40081057014200
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Ginger
|1.6 ounce
|41792
|Muntock White Pepper
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701792
|40081057017928
|20269C
|Sep-22
|White Pepper
|2.1 ounce
|41402
|Roasted Garlic
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701402
|40081057014026
|20269C
|Sep-22
|Roasted Granulated Garlic
|2.2 ounce
|41351
|Everything Bagel Crunch
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701351
|40081057013517
|20270C
|Sep-22
|Bagel Seasoning Blend
|2.3 ounce
|41700
|Malabar Black Peppercorns
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701700
|40081057017003
|20270C
|Sep-24
|Black Peppercorns
|2.1 ounce
|41230
|Freeze-Dried Chives
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701230
|40081057012305
|20270C
|Sep-23
|Green Chives
|0.13 ounce
|41450
|Italian Seasoning
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701450
|40081057014507
|20270C
|Sep-22
|Mediterranean Herb Blend
|0.6 ounce
|41236
|Cilantro
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701236
|40081057012367
|20270C
|Sep-22
|Organic Cilantro
|0.3 ounce
|41363
|Fennel Seeds
|The Spice Hunter
|8105741363
|40081057413630
|20270C
|Sep-24
|Whole Fennel Seeds
|1.3 ounce
|41348
|Dill Weed
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701348
|40081057013487
|20270C
|Sep-22
|Organic Dill Weed
|0.5 ounce
|41050
|Arrowroot
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701050
|40081057010509
|20270C
|Sep-22
|Ground Arrowroot
|2.1 ounce
|41170
|Cayenne Red Pepper
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701170
|40081057011704
|20270C
|Sep-24
|Cayenne Red Pepper
|1.8 ounce
|41440
|Herbes De Provence
|The Spice Hunter
|8105701440
|40081057014408
|20270C
|Sep-22
|French Herb Blend
|0.6 ounce
Consumers who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on this list are urged to avoid consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sauer Brands, Inc. at 1-800-444-3061, Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Sauer Brands, Inc.
- 1-800-444-3061