Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:04 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victim then fled the scene. While investigating, MPD was norified that the victim was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.