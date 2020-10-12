Suspect Sought in a Leaving After Colliding and an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offense: 800 Block of 6th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Leaving After Colliding and an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Monday, October 12, 2020, in the 800 block of 6th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:35 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of an single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, members located a vehicle that had struck a building causing extensive damage. The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. After further investigation, it was found that the vehicle was stolen on Monday, October 12, 2020, from the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.