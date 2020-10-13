RE: Traffic Notification 89 NB Exit 14

Both lanes on 89 NB mm 89 are back open at this time.

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Monday, October 12, 2020 7:05 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Notification 89 NB Exit 14

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that 89 Northbound just after Exit 14 is going to be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston