TBI Agents Investigating Early-Morning Officer-Involved Shooting in McNairy County

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning in McNairy County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 1:14 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 in Chester County. Officers from the Henderson Police Department attempted to effectuate a traffic stop after receiving a call from a concerned citizen regarding a possible impaired driver. Authorities later determined the vehicle in question was driven by Anthony Jones (DOB 12-13-95). After officers initiated emergency equipment, Jones led officers on an extended pursuit and, at times, reached speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.

Jones eventually wrecked the vehicle in the 5700 block of Highway 45 in Bethel Springs in McNairy County. He then exited the vehicle and portrayed, with actions and statements, to have a firearm. Two Henderson officers gave verbal commands to Jones, which he disregarded. Officers attempted to subdue Jones with a electroshock weapon, which proved to be ineffective. The situation escalated further, resulting in one of the officers firing two shots from a service weapon, striking Jones. Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene by officers and EMS, Jones later died at a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi. A firearm was not recovered at the scene and it was later determined that the vehicle Jones was driving had been reported stolen in Jackson immediately prior to this morning’s events. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, conduct interviews, and otherwise gather pertinent information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.