Lane closures on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) scheduled for Oct. 14 – Oct. 15

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Hawaii Island motorists of a northbound/southbound single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, through Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. The closure will extend between the Pahoa Roundabout and Kahakai Boulevard.

During the northbound lane closure, the southbound lane will be open while northbound traffic will be detoured to Kahakai Boulevard and Pahoa Village Road. Conversely, during the southbound lane closure, the northbound lane will be open while southbound traffic will be detoured to Pahoa Village Road and Kahakai Boulevard. Flaggers and special duty officers will be stationed along the route to direct traffic and monitor flow. Message boards and traffic control signs will also be in place to inform motorists of the work in the area. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the community’s understanding and asks motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.