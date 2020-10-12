Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,750 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Francisco Firefighter-Paramedic 10.12.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Francisco Fire Department Firefighter-Paramedic Jason Cortez:

“Jennifer and I mourn the untimely death of Firefighter-Paramedic Jason Cortez and extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this painful time. His contribution to his community as a devoted public servant will not be forgotten.”

Cortez, 42, died October 7 due to injuries sustained during a training exercise. He was a San Francisco native and joined the San Francisco Fire Department in June 2007. Cortez was assigned to Engine Company 25 in the Bayview District, not far from the Potrero Hill neighborhood where he grew up. He is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Firefighter-Paramedic Cortez.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Francisco Firefighter-Paramedic 10.12.20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.