Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Francisco Firefighter-Paramedic 10.12.20

Published: Oct 12, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Francisco Fire Department Firefighter-Paramedic Jason Cortez:

“Jennifer and I mourn the untimely death of Firefighter-Paramedic Jason Cortez and extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this painful time. His contribution to his community as a devoted public servant will not be forgotten.”

Cortez, 42, died October 7 due to injuries sustained during a training exercise. He was a San Francisco native and joined the San Francisco Fire Department in June 2007. Cortez was assigned to Engine Company 25 in the Bayview District, not far from the Potrero Hill neighborhood where he grew up. He is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Firefighter-Paramedic Cortez.

