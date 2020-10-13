Avid Collector Announces His Search For Original Original Psychedelic Jimi Hendrix 1969 Gunther Kieser Concert Posters

1969 Jimi Hendrix Cologne Gunther Kieser concert poster

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search for original psychedelic Jimi Hendrix 1969 Gunther Kieser "Medusa Head" concert posters.

Gunther Kieser's "Medusa Head" Jimi Hendrix concert poster is probably one of the most iconic and enduring rock concert posters produced in the 1960s.” — Andrew Hawley

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid collector, Andrew Hawley from Vintage Rock Posters, announces his search for original psychedelic Jimi Hendrix 1969 Gunther Kieser "Medusa Head" concert posters. Kieser created one of the most iconic and enduring rock concert posters produced in the 1960s. He also designed posters for the Grateful Dead, Miles Davis, and The Who. According to Hawley, "Kieser designed nine posters for Hendrix's 1969 German tour. Kieser created two poster sizes for the tour, starting in Hamburg and ending in Berlin. The larger poster was 32 x 48 inches and usually wheat-pasted around bus stops, street sidewalks around the cities Hendrix was playing. The promoters hung the smaller 22 x 33-inch posters in stores and local establishments. Hawley endeavors to find posters for all of the tour venues in January 1969. He is also seeking original concert programs and the first print tour blank without venue information printed on the poster."



Hawley adds, "Concert information was added on the bottom and would change depending upon what city Hendrix was playing. Kieser also produced a merchandise poster using the same image and a made-up date and venue - 15 1 69 STUTTGART. It was sold at all shows and is of no value. The concert posters used for advertising were much brighter in color and with a printed date and venue location at the bottom of each poster."

Hawley is offering the following rewards:

• He will pay $20,000 in cash for original Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 show posters with dates printed on the poster.

• He will pay $10,000 for a Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 German concert program.

• He will pay $10,000 for a Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 first printing tour blank without concert information printed on the poster.

Below are the shows that Hendrix played in January 1969.

1. Jan 23 Germany Berlin Sportpalast

2. Jan 22 Austria Vienna Wiener Konzerthaus

3. Jan 21 France Strasbourg Hall du Wacken9

4. Jan 17 Germany Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

5. Jan 16 Germany Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle

6. Jan 15 Germany Munich Kongressaal

7. Jan 14 Germany Münster Halle Münsterland

8. Jan 13 Germany Cologne Sporthalle

9. Jan 12 Germany Düsseldorf Rheinhalle

10. Jan 11 Germany Hamburg Musikhalle



Any condition is accepted. Please call or email Andrew.Please call 310-346-1965 or email him at Andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer (dot) com.