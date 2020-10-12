10/12/20-HUNTERS SOUGHT TO ASSIST WITH ANIMAL REMOVAL IN UPPER HONOPU

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

HUNTERS SOUGHT TO ASSIST WITH ANIMAL REMOVAL IN UPPER HONOPU

(LIHU‘E) –The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will soon begin constructing a fence in the upper Honopū Valley. The purpose of this fence is to remove hooved animals that are damaging federally listed threatened and endangered plants and seabirds occurring in this forested area. The fence will contain step-through gates to allow public access into fenced areas. The attached map outlines the approximate location of the 250-acre fence. Construction will be ongoing due to weather and varying field conditions but is expected to begin in October 2020 and be completed by March 2021.

The general hunting community is encouraged to hunt this area in anticipation of it being fenced. All hunters must adhere to Title 13, Chapter 123 “Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting” for Unit H on Kaua‘i. However, DOFAW reminds hunters that currently there are increased hunting days due to the COVID-19 impacts on Kaua’i, and these increased days are subject to change.

Hunters are advised to check www.kauaiforestusers.com for updates on when and where construction activities will occur. DOFAW has presented this fencing plan to various Kaua‘i hunting groups, the Game Management Advisory Committee, and published these and other fencing and hunting plans on an interactive map on the www.Kauaiforestusers.com website, which provides updates on hunting and fencing. For questions regarding the fence construction please contact Chris Mottley, Natural Area Reserves System (NARS) Specialist at 645-1910.

