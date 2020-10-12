WYDOT and city of Sheridan to celebrate North Sheridan Interchange completion

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 14 to celebrate the completion of the North Sheridan Interchange and North Main Street project. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the South Decker Road cul-de-sac on North Main Street – the former location of Decker Highway.

The old North Interchange was a trumpet style interchange which no longer met safety specifications. The new interchange, a diamond configuration, was relocated west of the old intersection and a portion of the North Decker highway was realigned to join the new interchange. This new location and realignment moves higher volumes of traffic through an intersection offering a safer, easier accessible and more fluid transition off of the interstate.

This project was awarded to the Joint Venture Group of High County Construction and Reiman Corp., one of WYDOT's largest at the time with a bid award amount of approximately $46 million.

The North Sheridan Interchange project began in the fall of 2016 with excavation of the new location of the interchange and realignment of the old Decker Road and continued throughout the winter into 2017.

Once excavation work was completed, contractors began building the interchange bridge structure and North Main Street from the Interchange to Canfield Drive, which was opened to traffic later that fall. Additionally, a new railroad bridge over Higby Road was constructed while the westbound lane of I-90 was reconstructed and resurfaced. The original interchange and Decker Road bridges were closed and removed.

The summer of 2018’s focus was on the widening and paving of North Main Street from Canfield Drive to Fort Road. During this time, the contractors and the city of Sheridan replaced and upgraded all utilities along this corridor and added decorative lighting, curb and gutter, sidewalks and landscaping features. The Higby/Railroad Bridge was completed and eastbound I-90 was reconstructed and resurfaced.

The city of Sheridan partnered with WYDOT and used content sensitive amenities and enhancement grant funds to expand the pathway system, and add landscaping and decorative lighting along the corridor.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022.