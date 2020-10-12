Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-94 closed in Albertville due to crash (Oct. 12, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — (2:20 p.m.) Emergency closure on I-94 at Wright County Road 19 in Albertville due to semi rollover at 2 p.m. Seek alternate routes until further notice. Be patient. Give emergency responders room to work.

  • Eastbound closed
  • Westbound closed

For current information go to 511mn.org.

