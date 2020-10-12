Intellitronix Acquires Advanced Technology to Manufacture and Track Products

/EIN News/ -- EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a leading manufacturer of automotive electronics, announced it has purchased the latest innovative Speed Print Technology 700 Series screen printer with bar code labeling capabilities to rapidly screen print and track circuit boards through its manufacturing process plus augment production times and improve quality control.

“Intellitronix is pleased to announce the acquisition of a faster and more accurate screen printer that incorporates a label identification system for processing electronic circuit boards. The company needed to drastically improve its production process, quality control, and product tracking. The circuit boards will have a scannable bar code label that will be used to track each circuit board through manufacturing, quality control, packaging, and shipping to the customer. The purchase of this advanced technology will bring added benefits to the company and its customers,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Intellitronix and the US Lighting Group want to thank our shareholders for supporting us and believing in our competencies as an industry leader.”

New endeavors at Intellitronix include the 4-IN-1 Energy Management Multifunctional System (EMMS) for OEM RV manufacturers with an innovative energy resource management system. The company continues its research and development efforts in robotics for the promotional industry utilizing artificial intelligence. intellitronixgauges.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

