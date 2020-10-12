Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reminder-State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Oct. 14 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9:00 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

 

WHO:        State Water Infrastructure Authority WHAT:      Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)* WHEN:      Wednesday, Oct.14, at 9:00 a.m.

AGENDA:  Oct. 14 SWIA meeting 

 

           Online:  https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=eafb9dc8465912cbd67aa54c501983f1b

           Phone:  call-in number 415-655-0003, access code 171 284 2867

 

Additionally, the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet jointly with the Local Government Commission of the

N. C. Department of State Treasurer on Wednesday, Oct.14, at 2:00 p.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

 

WHO:        State Water Infrastructure Authority WHAT:      Joint meeting with the Local Government Commission via teleconference (WebEx)* WHEN:      Wednesday, Oct.14, at 2:00 p.m.

AGENDA:  Oct. 14 Special Joint Mtg. of SWIA and LGC

 

           Online:  https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9edc5433917b38e5a7f2c20c1a000881

           Phone:  call-in number 415-655-0003, access code 171 369 3312

 

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

 

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

Reminder-State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Oct. 14 via teleconference

