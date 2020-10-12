Dominican Republic Among the Top Two Most Searched U.S. Holiday Travel Destinations

The country is a trending destination among tourists seeking a vacation spot that offers stringent safety protocols.

/EIN News/ -- Dominican Republic, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data compiled by ForwardKeys shows that Dominican Republic is the second most searched destination in the Caribbean among U.S. consumers booking quarter one 2021 travel; the country accounts for 13.3 percent of quarter one 2021 searches in the region. With its stringent safety and health protocols, the country is equipped to welcome visitors who are seeking a safe and relaxing destination for fall and winter travel.

“To ensure the safety of our visitors and residents, we’ve taken some of the most meticulous safety measures in the region to provide peace of mind for tourists,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “We are confident that through this clear and innovative safety-focused approach we will be able to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and ensure that the Dominican Republic remains the number one destination in the region for international travelers.”

Dominican Republic’s safety measures include mandatory temperature checks at the airport and other ports upon arrival, a mandatory Traveler’s Health Affidavit, and social distancing and mask ordinances enforced across airports, hotels and public spaces throughout the country. As of September 15th, travelers no longer need to provide a negative PCR or COVID-19 test upon arrival. Instead, airports and other ports of entry will administer a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3 percent and 10 percent of passengers, and all those who present symptoms. At beaches, pools and jacuzzi areas, social distancing is also required, and group sizes are limited.

Travelers can also relax knowing they’re backed by Dominican Republic’s Travel Assistance Plan. All international tourists arriving on commercial flights and visiting a hotel will be granted during the check-in process a temporary, free travel assistance plan that provides coverage for emergencies in the event of an infection or exposure to COVID-19 while in-country. The coverage includes medical attention by specialists, medical transfers, transfer of a relative, penalty for airfare changes, lodging for prolonged stays and more. This insurance, which is available at all medical centers around the tourist regions, will be provided at no cost to visitors arriving on or before December 31, 2020 and will be 100 percent paid for by the Dominican government.

“We are thrilled to see that consumers are eager to return to visiting Dominican Republic,” said Minister Collado. “While our goal is to return to full recovery as quickly as possible, safety remains our top priority. We are proud to offer this level of support for tourists, allowing them to travel at ease and be prepared for any situation that could arise.”

All tour operators, including hotels and transportation companies, are held to high sanitation standards as outlined by public health officials.

The Ministry of Tourism also collaborated with the Association of Hotels and Tourism of Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES) to create a unique sanitary bubble strategy that significantly reduces the risk of virus transmission between guests and hotel staff. Within each bubble, teams of hotel employees work for two weeks straight, staying in a designated and segmented area of the hotel. Prior to the start of their shift, each employee must present a negative COVID-19 test.

At resorts and adventure outfitters, equipment such as life jackets, snorkels and kayaks are disinfected after each use. To learn more about a specific property’s safety and sanitation procedures, contact the organization directly.

As a result of this robust safety approach, travelers are already making the most of their Dominican Republic getaways. In September, the country successfully hosted the third edition of the Los Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship PGA Tour offering a healthy and safe environment for over 144 players, as well as the participating volunteers, staff and all who were involved with the annual event, further validating that the country is well prepared to welcome international tourists.

For MITUR, the well-being and safety of visitors remains a priority, so it will continue to work in coordination with the other relevant authorities to further strengthen the country’s preventive measures against coronavirus. To learn more and begin planning your getaway to Dominican Republic, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

###

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Attachment

Callie Murphy Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-3897 callie.murphy@bvk.com