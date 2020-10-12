Reminder-State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Oct. 14 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9:00 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

AGENDA: Oct. 14 SWIA meeting

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=eafb9dc8465912cbd67aa54c501983f1b

Phone: call-in number 415-655-0003, access code 171 284 2867

Additionally, the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet jointly with the Local Government Commission of the

N. C. Department of State Treasurer on Wednesday, Oct.14, at 2:00 p.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

AGENDA: Oct. 14 Special Joint Mtg. of SWIA and LGC

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9edc5433917b38e5a7f2c20c1a000881

Phone: call-in number 415-655-0003, access code 171 369 3312

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority