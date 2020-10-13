RumRatings.com launches Global Rum Tasting Club with virtual tastings powered by Zavvy.co

Zavvy is very excited to work with RumRatings new club program” — Federico J. Hernandez - Partner at Zavvy.co

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally launched to help rum aficionados document and share their experiences tasting rum, RumRatings.com has since become the largest online rum community in the world, with members from over 230 countries. Now, the website is offering its audience a way to not only share their rum experiences, but have new ones sent right to their door.

RumRatings.com is set to become the leading members club for Rum enthusiasts by sending members tasting kits featuring five unique rums each quarter, and offering free shipping for full bottles. Each kit includes inaccessible and rare exclusives, as well as new brands, selected using a combination of expert curation and AI algorithms that leverage the platform’s data from 100,000+ reviews from rum consumers.

Members will also have access to monthly educational livestreams featuring industry experts and leaders from rum producers around the world. To this end, RumRatings.com has partnered with Zavvy.co, a digital content network that has quickly become a leader in online rum education. Since April of 2020, Zavvy.co has produced 170+ educational online events, virtual distillery tours, and Q&As with the brands and personalities that drive the online conversation about rum.

“Our #1 goal has been to make it easier for rum fans to engage with and learn from the people, brands, and organizations that define the world of rum. By combining that approach with RumRatings.com’s Tasting Club, people will now be able to actually taste what they’re learning about,” says Will Hoekenga co-founder of Zavvy.co. The companies will work together to produce world class virtual tastings and educational experiences in conjunction with leading rum experts.

RumRatings.com/club will be open to 200 founding members for the remainder of 2020. The club is expected to fully launch in 2021 with a limited quantity of membership spots. To learn more about the RumRatings Tasting Club visit www.RumRatings.com/club.