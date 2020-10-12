Unity Care in San Jose CA Fights COVID-19’s Impact on Black Communities
Unity Care in San Jose CA launches COVID-19 BLACK to stop the disproportionate toll of the pandemic on the Black communitySAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 207,000 people in the United States, and its victims have been disproportionately Black Latino, and Indigenous.
CEO Andre Chapman of Unity Care in San Jose CA sat up late one night thinking about the toll of the pandemic on Black communities. Many people of color aren’t aware of just how much COVID-19 is a danger to them. The news outlets aren’t engaging and informing those within the African ancestry community.
Unity Care in San Jose CA has a mission to provide quality youth and family programs with the purpose of creating healthier communities. Part of this is ensuring that the communities understand the various health risks – and it’s why Unity Care in San Jose CA created the COVID-19 BLACK initiative. It’s a platform that was launched by the company’s CEO André Chapman as a health initiative to help the African ancestry community come together in response to the lack of trustworthy information on COVID-19 being disseminated in the Black community.
One of the things that Unity Care in San Jose CA knows is that many people of African ancestry have poorer health outcomes because of long-standing disparities in housing, education, and employment. Even before COVID-19, African Americans in the Bay Area had poorer health. The life expectancy of a white person is 81 while a black resident is 73 in the Bay Area. COVID-19 BLACK aims to educate the Black community about ways to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. 12 Black leaders spoke about many of these disparities at COVID-19 BLACK’s first community event, a regional town hall meeting held online at the end of July.
Unity Care in San Jose CA has dedicated itself to working with countless organizations and websites to help insights be shared. With hundreds of tuning into the messages, it is a way to fight systemic racism and ensure that those of African ancestry get the help they need. Only when people learn of their risks can they do what they can to protect themselves. Only when they are educated can they focus on their healthcare. The COVID-19 BLACK website provides a platform for Black people to share their stories about their experiences of COVID-19; it also contains a wealth of resources to help people stay healthy and safe.
While COVID cases and deaths are continuing and disproportionately affecting the Black community, at the same time, there are Black lives being lost due to police shootings. It’s why Unity Care in San Jose CA has placed even more significance on their cause. COVID-19 BLACK is being used to reshape the narrative so that the community gets the right information through a lens that communicates the information in a way that the residents need to hear it.
Unity Care San Jose CA is asking everyone to go to the platform, learn about the virus, and find out how they can protect themselves. There’s also a push to get residents to vote for Proposition 15 to focus on “Schools and Communities First.” Since its founding, Unity Care has worked to eradicate the systemic racism that has caused the overrepresentation of children of color in foster care and other formal systems and institutions.
