US Government Threatens Veteran Over Legal Immigration Request and Shirazi Immigration Law Answers the Call

Shirazi Law recently took up the cause for a US Armed Forces Veteran who is being threatened by his own government with a DAILY civil penalty of $813.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shirazi Immigration Law recently took up the cause for a US Armed Forces Veteran who is being threatened by his own government with a DAILY civil penalty of $813. This threat is the result of a routine Green Card request for his wife, who is from the Philippines.This is a milestone in the immigration courts that we have not seen to date. The threat of DAILY civil penalties as the result of a Green Card request from a legal citizen and US Armed Forces veteran is the result of a hostile immigration policy from the current administration that has simply gone too far.“The fact that our government is threatening former US Armed Forces veterans with fines that would bankrupt any normal person is shameful.” says Amna Shirazi, owner and attorney at Shirazi Immigration Law. “Stories like this are why we have to fight so hard every day to keep the American Dream alive for our clients.”This news comes in the wake of one of the most anti-immigration administrations we have seen in the recent years in the United States. This US Armed Forces veteran:Requested a Green Card for his wife who is from the PhilippinesSaw the Green Card request wholly denied by the courtsWas subsequently threatened by his own government with a DAILY civil penalty of $813To learn more about the details of this story click here to read the full blog post and watch the video About Shirazi Immigration Law : At Shirazi Immigration Law, Inc., we have been practicing immigration law exclusively since 2001. We strive to provide our clients with energetic, effective and aggressive representation in all areas of American immigration law. Our representation includes deportation defense, naturalization, political asylum, federal litigation, as well as family and employment-based petitions.