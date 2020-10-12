Pastor Novelist Timmothy B. McCann Pastor Novelist Timmothy B. McCann Briar Crest Publishing

“In this moving family saga—set during a global pandemic—two marriages and four people destined for greatness seek to find a love of their own.”

It's the words between "I do," and "until death do us part," that destroy us. Pressure can create diamonds, but it can also create dust and when it's applied to our lives, we find out what we have.” — Timmothy B. McCann

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW BOOK DIVORCING ATLANTA BY FORMER HARPERCOLLINS BESTSELLING AUTHOR TIMMOTHY B. MCCANN TO BE RELEASED BY BRIAR CREST PUBLISHINGAtlanta, GA – When the writing bug inside him could no longer be contained, self-proclaimed political buff, video game enthusiast, golfer, and community activist, Pastor Timmothy B. McCann, followed his true passion and began writing. Since first putting pen to paper, McCann has amassed an avid readership of devoted readers and has earned bestseller status.On November 27, 2020, Briar Crest Publishing, McCann’s self-publishing imprint, will give readers another best-seller to add to their collections with the release of Divorcing Atlanta in the US.After an eighteen-year hiatus, Divorcing Atlanta, the long-awaited major work by Pastor Timmothy B. McCann, takes a deep dive into the family dynamic of world’s torn apart during the impact of a global pandemic. In this moving family saga, two marriages and four people destined for greatness will waver, and no one will be left untouched in their pursuit to find a love of their own.“No matter the circumstances, divorce is hard. It’s a process that’s extremely tough from start to finish. Residual hurt, anger, confusion, and depression don’t disappear when a divorce is finalized. Add these emotions to a global pandemic and be prepared to watch the vision you worked your entire life potentially be destroyed. That is the essence of Divorcing Atlanta”.– Author, Pastor Timmothy B. McCannDivorcing Atlanta exposes raw emotions brought to life by the pain of divorce and the strain of trying to lead a productive life in and out of the limelight. This moving and timely account will resonate with readers who believe in redemption, choose love and hope over hate and fear, and fight for what truly matters in life.Pre-order Divorcing Atlanta now by clicking here. Browse McCann’s previously published HarperCollins titles by clicking here.There will be a virtual book launch celebrating the release of Divorcing Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11 am – 12:30 pm ET. For more information on Pastor Timmothy B. McCann or Divorcing Atlanta, please visit the website www.pastortimmothy.com ABOUT THE AUTHORTimmothy B. McCann was born to tell stories, so luckily for him, written and spoken words came quickly. What started as charging football players in his dorm to pen love letters for them grew to his first national bestselling novel entitled “Until.” Through his words, McCann hopes to inspire others, change hearts and minds for the greater good, and give voice to the voiceless. Previously the owner of a financial planning firm, McCann, is now a commercial real estate broker and Briar Crest e-publishing company owner in Atlanta.

Divorcing Atlanta: As read by the author