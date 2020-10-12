First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.



In addition to this announcement, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Wednesday, Oct, 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:



Domestic: 833-519-1268 International: 914-800-3840 Conference ID: 9790564

The third quarter 2020 earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.



After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Nov. 6, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 9790564.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.