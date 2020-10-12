Global Breathable Films Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.14 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Breathable Films Market by Type (Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyurethane, Polyethylene, Others), Product (Micro-Void, Microporous, Non-Porous), Application (Fabric, Packaging, Construction, Hygiene & Personal Care, Medical, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global breathable films market is expected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2019 to USD 4.14 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Certain key factors drive growth in the global breathable films market, such as increasing awareness about health & hygiene, increasing applications in various end-user industries, growing preference for comfortable & breathable fabrics, and rising population.

Breathable films are micro-porous films through which liquids cannot pass through; however, water vapor & gases can. They are a 3D matrix of long-chained molecules composed of polypropylene, acrylic latex or polyethylene. Breathable films are used in a broad range of end-user industries such as building & construction, medical, pharmaceuticals, food packaging & processing, industrial, and personal care & hygiene. The film enables the high circulation of gases in food packaging, keeping the food fresh. Breathable films are used in industrial applications such as manufacturing protective full-body suits for hazardous environments. They are also used as wall coverings, house wraps, and roofing films, therefore, having high demand in the building & construction industry.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the breathable films market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down.

Key players operating in the global breathable films market include Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Toray Industries, Berry Global Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Arkema, RKW Group, Covestro, Trioplast Industries AB, Skymark Packaging, American Polyfilm, Daika Kogyo and Innovia Films, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global breathable films market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Mitsui Chemicals are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of breathable films in the global market.

For instance, the RKW Group launched the RoofTopGuard breather in February 2020. The RoofTopGuard is a self-adhesive, breathable, synthetic roofing underlayment. This product offers higher water resistance and permeability relative to other breathable products.

Arkema acquired Prochimir SAS in July 2019, a French rubber & plastic manufacturer. Prochimir develops environmentally-friendly breathable membranes and high-standard thermobonding adhesive films.

Polyethylene dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.9% in the year 2019

The type segment comprises of polypropylene, polyester, polyurethane, polyethylene, and others. Polyethylene dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.9% in the year 2019. Polyethylene-based breathable films are widely used since they are relatively cheap and have good properties like high strength, absorbency, and permeability.

Non-porous dominated the market and was valued at USD 0.84 billion in the year 2019

Based on product, the global market has been divided into micro-void, microporous, and non-porous. Non-porous dominated the market and was valued at USD 0.84 billion in the year 2019. Non-porous films are dense polymer membranes that are typically hydrophilic. Water vapor is transmissible via a process known as active diffusion. Non-porous breathable films are used in the packaging of electronic devices, clothes, disk drives, etc. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest rate owing to its increasing applications in textiles, medical products, and packaging materials.

Packaging dominated the market and held the largest market share of 18.8% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the breathable films market has been segmented into fabric, packaging, construction, hygiene & personal care, medical, and others. Packaging dominated the market and held the largest market share of 18.8% in the year 2019. Breathable films are used in packaging solutions, like packaging rolls, pouches, and bags, which are used for maintaining freshness & hygiene in packaged fruits & vegetables. It keeps the items fresh and dry, thereby increasing their shelf life.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Breathable Films Market



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global breathable films market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The APAC region accounted for the major market share of 36.5% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the increasing demand for breathable films in applications like medical, food packaging, hygiene & personal care, construction, etc., and the increasing birth rate and aging population in Asian countries, since both adult as well as baby diapers contain breathable films. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the rising consumption of food & beverages which use packaging materials. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential.

About the report:



The global breathable films market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

