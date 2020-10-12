Buy a Super Tag ticket in October for chance at custom rifle

Win a custom-built ClymR rifle donated by Gunwerks

Cheyenne - For a hunter, fall is already an exciting time of year. Add the chance to win a custom rifle, and the season becomes a dream. For one fortuitous hunter, that very dream could come true. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle during October. This month, anyone who buys a Super Tag ticket will have an opportunity to win a custom-built ClymR rifle donated by Gunwerks.

The ClymR rifle is a highly accurate, ultralight mountain hunting rifle. The rifle winner will have his or her choice of right or left hand, caliber, stock pattern and metal finish.

“As a Wyoming business, Gunwerks has been a long-time supporter of the Super Tag which provides winners once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunities and raises needed dollars for wildlife conservation. We look forward to working with the winner in helping to build their perfect mountain hunting rifle.” says Gunwerks representative, Landon Michaels. The winner of the Gunwerk’s ClymR rifle will be announced by Nov. 15. “A new rifle can add something special to the anticipation of a great hunt. It’s an extra bonus with the Super Tag raffle in addition to the chance at a hunt of a lifetime and helping wildlife,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist. “Thank you to Gunwerks for their donation supporting a great cause and one lucky winner this October.”

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1, 2021.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $6.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In the 2020 raffle alone, 102,495 tickets were sold, raising over $1.3 million for wildlife.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -