Marketing Through Social Media Platforms And Websites Are Getting Inevitable
Gabriele Andreozzi, a marketing guru and motivational trainer, believes in social media and as an expert, prefers to many business organizations.ITALY, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriele Andreozzi, a marketing guru and motivational trainer, believes in social media and as an expert, prefers to many business organizations. In recent statics of many business organization, there is a huge increase in the use of social media marketing, especially in new and small scale business. In 2017, figures suggest that more than 90% of internet users will access online content through their mobile.
Social networking websites are based on building virtual communities that allow consumers to express their needs, wants and values, online. Social media marketing then connects these consumers and audiences to businesses that share the same needs, wants, and values. Through social networking sites, companies can keep in touch with individual followers.
In 2014, over 80% of business executives identified social media as an integral part of their business. Business retailers have seen 133% increases in their revenues from social media marketing. Some examples of popular social media marketing platforms and networking sites over the years are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Myspace, LinkedIn, and Snapchat, etc.
Social media can be used not only public relations and direct marketing tools but also as communication channels targeting very specific audiences with social media influencers and social media personalities as effective customer engagement tools. This tactic is widely known as influencer marketing. This type of marketing is inevitable these days and also a great medium for targeting people.
About:
Gabriele Andreozzi is marketing guru and strategist and coach. He was born in Rome where he studied and got a master’s degree in Corporate Marketing and Communication at the Sapienza University of Rome. He is available to provide corporate and private sessions about different digital marketing topics. He thinks that the passion and dedication in the work is the main requirement in order to reach the goal.
