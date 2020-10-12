Chill Anywhere Honored by Shortlister as Top Vendor in Three Corporate Wellness Categories
Chicago’s leading source for mindfulness and meditation practice awarded for its tech-driven methodologies to reach more patrons amid PandemicCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chill Anywhere, the meditation platform built to provide global businesses and individuals custom mindfulness experiences, announced today that it received the Shortlister Top Vendor award in the “Resilience,” “Stress Management” and “Mindfulness Corporate Program” categories. The recognition comes at the height of one of the most stress-inducing times in history and highlights Chill Anywhere’s powerful initiative to offer relief to a larger audience.
“We are thrilled to be recognized among such an elite group, as it has always been our goal to support the mental health movement and serve as an agent of change for those looking to improve their wellbeing,” said Laura Sage, CEO and Founder of Chill Anywhere. "We’ve continued to evolve our methods against the current climate and identified how best to tailor our offerings in the tech space to meet those in need where they are in their health journey.”
Shortlister, a service that matches employers with technology vendors in the wellness, human resources and population health management space, selects Top Vendors on a quarterly basis and ranks brands based on various data points including quality, impact and engagement.
Chill Anywhere’s proven practices are leading to greater virtual transformations nationwide in key sectors including legal, healthcare and education. Top entities include Northwestern University Hospital cancer center, Columbia College, University of Michigan and School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). Chill Anywhere provides users access to daily live classes; 400+ on-demand yoga and meditation sessions exploring topics such as stress + anxiety, rest, productivity and leadership; and a journal to track goals and reflect on their practice.
University of Michigan student Adele Lowitz can attest to the demand for a program like this noting, "The opportunity to practice meditation through the Chill Anywhere app could not have come at a better time. As a freshman, this year has already been filled with strikes, outbreaks and other hurdles and having an activity that's safe, stress-relieving and free has been so well received and appreciated."
Teresa Sit, Art Therapist & Mental Health Promotion Specialist in the Wellness Center at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, adds, “As it became clear that our campus was going to be working remotely, Chill’s practically seamless switch to remote meditation sessions helped to keep a sense of community with existing participants, while also creating opportunity for new people to join in.”
By featuring video content that can be live streamed or accessed on-demand at any time, as well as mood tracking and insights, businesses and individuals can monitor progress and determine action items to become more aware and present.
“Chill Anywhere is dedicated to helping workers live less stressed and more mindful lives,” adds Sage. “We know that this translates into better employee retention, higher productivity, a better culture and, most importantly, a healthier workforce. We also know the importance of balancing our video-based technology with live, digital or in-person sessions is a powerful combination that leads to high engagement and efficacy.”
Chill Anywhere is available to download on iOS and Google Play starting at $19.99 a month for individuals or a 14-day complimentary trial. Corporations interested in developing a custom wellness program can contact info@chillanywhere.com for more information.
About Chill Anywhere
Founded in 2017, Chill Anywhere's mission is to make it a little easier for people to live less stressed, more mindful lives through both live and digital experiences. For more information visits www.chillanywhere.com or contact info@chillanywhere.com. Follow @chillanywhere.
###
Amanda Salhoot
Chill Anywhere
+1 312-545-8417
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn