Security Information and Event Management Market to Grow At A CAGR of 10.1% During The Forecast Period Says AMR
North America was the largest shareholder, in terms of revenue; while Asia-Pacific SIEM market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Security Information and Event Management Market by Product, and Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," The Security Information and Event Management Market was valued at $1,866 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,720 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023.
— Kalyani Sonawane
The SIEM market for the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The security information and event management (SIEM) market is in its mature stage, and is expected to witness average growth rate of 10.1% during the forecast period. Organizations seek tools that can satisfy regulation compliances with high efficiency. North America was the largest shareholder, in terms of revenue; while Asia-Pacific SIEM market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.
Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/security-information-and-event-management-market
Rise in concerns over IT security and increase in cybercrime have urged organizations to invest in more efficient security systems, as the threat landscape is becoming more complex with the occurrence of mobile devices and rise in adoption of cloud services. In addition, increase in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend drives the growth in the global SIEM market.
Large enterprises are the primary consumers of SIEM products and the market was estimated to be around $1,174 million in 2016. However, small enterprise SIEM market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its wide acceptance and increased product offerings from the key market players.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2313
The government segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while retail SIEM market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period.
North America was the largest market in global SIEM industry in 2016, as it offers adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of SIEM technology. The primary driver for this adoption is the regulatory compliance such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) in the region. Asia-Pacific SIEM market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to evolution in IT security arena, increase in cloud adoption, stringent regulatory compliances, and rise in demand for enterprise mobility.
For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2313
The Key Players Profiled in the Report:
• Dell EMC
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
• IBM Corporation
• LogRhythm, Inc.
• McAfee LLC.
• SolarWinds, Inc.
• Splunk, Inc.
• Symantec Corporation
• Trend Micro, Inc.
• Trustwave Holdings Inc.
Similar Reports:
Keystroke Dynamics Market is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025
Fraud Detection & Prevention Market growing at a CAGR of 17% By 2023
Personal Identity Management Market supported by a CAGR of 16.7%. By 2022
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research