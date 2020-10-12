Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman Discusses the Role of Distance Learning in Youth Development
The Professionals at Unity Care San Jose CA Discuss the Role that Distance Learning Plays in the Development of Foster YouthSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone, including youth in foster care. Even though the virus is considered more deadly for elderly individuals and those with pre-existing conditions, it’s important to remember that children and youth have been highly impacted as well. As kids go back to school, many parts of the country still require them to attend classes in a virtual setting instead of in-person. Because of this drastic change, we need to continue to study and understand the role that distance learning has on their development. The professionals from Unity Care San Jose CA are here to discuss some of the impacts of distance learning on childhood and youth development.
Unity Care San Jose CA Defines Distance Learning
First, it is important for us to define what distance learning actually is. This type of learning refers to children and youth who are having to learn from home instead of going to school as is the historical standard. Due to the pandemic, it is not considered safe for many schools across the country to reopen. This decision has to do with the inherent risk of contracting the virus not only for children but to people who might come into contact with them as well. For example, some teachers might have pre-existing conditions or be of an advanced age that places them at risk of severe complications from the virus and should be taken into consideration. At the same time, kids can also contract the virus and pass it to those who live with them without even realizing it. Unity Care San Jose CA wants to prevent the spread of the virus so that everyone stays safe.
The Impact of Distance Learning on Children from Unity Care San Jose CA
Unity Care San Jose CA and Andre Chapman have noted a number of impacts of distance learning on youth in foster care. First, many foster youths have to rely on others to help them with the technological requirements of distance learning. This can be very disruptive to the learning process as many foster youths do not have the technological tools and access. Second, some youth might not have access to the technology required to participate in distance learning. This disproportionately impacts those of lower socioeconomic status and particularly youth in foster care. Finally, it is also important to note the social impacts of distance learning. Much foster youth have lost the ability to socialize with others because of covid19 which has increased the need for mental health services. This could have serious impacts on not only their educational development but their social and well-being development as well. Therefore, it is important to find ways to help children and youth interact with each other even while remaining socially distant, which is where Unity Care San Jose CA can help.
Unity Care San Jose CA and Andre Chapman Are Available to Help Those in Need
Finally, it is also important for everyone to reach out and ask for help when they need it. Unity Care San Jose CA and Andre Chapman are available to help those in need. During this time, it is important for everyone to stick together and help each other out. Only by sticking together will we be able to get through this pandemic safely.
With that being said, it cannot be stressed enough that education is key to self-sufficiency and we need to monitor the effects of this distance learning environment. In order to succeed in this new schooling format, students must have dependable technology, including a computer, a webcam, and a reliable Internet connection. Without these tools at their disposal, it becomes practically impossible for students to participate and thrive in school during this COVID-19 crisis.
At Unity Care, we care for foster youth and as the pandemic has spread across the country, many of our youth have lost their minimum wage jobs or had hours cut that affects their ability to purchase these essential tools for school.
One way you can help to ensure that every single youth and young adult under Unity Care has the technology they need to succeed is to give a donation to Unity Care’s education drive. give foster youth a chance to continue their education and their journey toward self-sufficiency.
Along with the affordable housing and emotional support we provide at Unity Care, your back-to-school gift can help our young clients to become young scholars so they can work toward the bright future they deserve.
Please consider giving today, so together we can help foster youth attend and succeed in school!
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here