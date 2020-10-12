Youth and Novice Weekend Hunters Encouraged to Bring Their Deer to Biological Check Stations Oct. 24, 25

Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s October 24 and 25 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 17 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will have personnel at the 17 biological reporting stations listed below between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. (unless the store closes earlier) for youth and novice weekend, October 24 and 25.

rA resident or nonresident 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting license and obtain a free youth weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners.

A resident or nonresident 16 years old or older on the weekend of the hunt who previously completed a hunter education course and who has purchased their first ever hunting license within the 12 months prior to the novice weekend must obtain a free novice weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all participating novice hunters, including novice hunters who are also landowners.

In both cases, the hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license. The adult may accompany up to two youth or novice hunters. The law requires the accompanying adult to have direct control and supervision of the hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars.

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth and novice deer hunt weekend, and the hunters are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.

A youth or novice hunter may take one deer of either sex on the October 24 and 25 weekend, and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply.

Violation of the youth and novice deer hunting rules can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the accompanying adult.

The biological reporting stations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24 and 25:

R&L Archery, 70 Smith Street Barre VT

Buck Stop Mini Mart, 7373 Main Street Bennington VT

West Enosburg Country Store, 2394 West Enosburg Road Enosburg Falls VT

Guilford Country Store *Saturday only*475 Coolidge Highway Guilford VT

Riteway Sports, Inc, 241 Wolcott Street Hardwick VT

M&R Guns & Ammo, 79 Gore Road Highgate VT

Bob’s Quick Stop, 6196 Route 14 Irasburg VT

Jericho General Store, 53 Vermont 15 Jericho VT

Lead & Tackle, 31 Middle Street Lyndon VT

Rack N Reel, 5343, Ethan Allen Highway New Haven VT

Buxton’s Country Store, 499 Main Street Orwell VT

Keith’s Country Store, 4085, Route7 Pittsford VT

Cones Point General Store, 3816 Route 30 S. Poultney VT

Singleton’s Store *Sunday only*356 Main StreetProctorsville

Tracy’s Midway5326 VT Route 14 Sharon VT

Windsor Fire Department, 29 Union Street Windsor VT

Information about Vermont’s deer hunting rules is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

October 12, 2020

Media Contact: Nick Fortin 802-786-3860, Mark Scott 802-777-4217