New Chairperson agreed for Zhaga’s General Assembly

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhaga, the global lighting-industry organization that is standardizing interfaces for components of LED luminaires, says hello to Mark Duffy as new Chair of Zhaga’s General Assembly.



The Zhaga Steering Committee is pleased to announce that Mark Duffy has been elected as Chair of the General Assembly. Mark has a strong background in the lighting industry through various roles in General Electric and is active in both regional and international lighting industry standards communities. He serves as a member of ANSI ASC C78, C81, C82 and C137 Committees and Technical Advisor to USNC of IEC TC 34 Lighting and SC 34A Electric Light Sources and Head of the US Delegation. In the CIE-USNC he was recently elected as Senior Vice-President of Technology to the Executive Committee. Mark also has a strong history in Zhaga and has previously been a Chair of the Technical Coordination Working Group.



“Mark further strengthens the management team of the Zhaga Consortium. He will help in widening our foot-print in the US market,” states Reinhard Lecheler, Chair of the Zhaga Steering Committee in his welcoming speech.



Zhaga has recently announced that it is planning a 3rd edition of the popular Book 18 specification for outdoor luminaires, that will allow for architectures using an ANSI C136.41 dimming receptacle. “We are looking forward to deepening our network with US standardisation bodies with the help of Mark,” comments Dee Denteneer, Secretary General of the Zhaga Consortium.



Mark received his Ph.D. degree in Physics from University of Wisconsin-Madison. In his long-standing career with the General Electric’s Lighting Business Group in Cleveland, Ohio, he held various positions and served as Global LFL Systems Manager and Manager of Global Industry Standards.



The General Assembly is the top governing body of the Zhaga Consortium, with responsibilities like appointing the Secretary General or submitting an approved Zhaga Specification to a standards development organization.

