Addus HomeCare Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Frisco, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 2, 2020, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Joining the call from the Company will be Dirk Allison, President and CEO, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Brad Bickham, Executive Vice President and COO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 8552728. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on November 17, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537‑3406) and entering pass code 8552728.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 42,000 consumers through 171 locations across 25 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

