MANTELMOUNT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DYNAMIC MOUNTING
Company Acquires Dynamic Mounting IP, Selected AssetsCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MantelMount, the most effective solution for high-on-the-wall television mounting (such as over a fireplace), announces it has acquired the intellectual property of Dynamic Mounting, a North Carolina-based manufacturer of movable TV mounts for flatscreen televisions.
As a result of the acquisition, MantelMount will hold nine issued patents and six patents pending domestically - with more under development, plus additional patents pending internationally. Collectively, these patents represent an impressive array of solutions and innovations in flatscreen television mounts that move out and down.
According to Lee Marc, CEO of MantelMount, the company will work closely with former Dynamic Mounting engineers in the coming months “to combine the best features from both brands and their respective patents into all future products, while aggressively inventing and developing new innovative solutions in the area of full-motion manual and automated mounts.”
While Dynamic Mounting products will no longer be sold, the company’s website will remain operational for customer service requests, warranty support, and product information for existing customers. Additionally, it will refer consumers looking for high-on-the-wall, full-motion television mounts to MantelMount.
Already a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative flatscreen television mounts, MantelMount expects this transaction to bring it closer to the top of a product category that is experiencing steady and sustained growth. (The entire US TV mount market is expected to grow at a very steady CAGR from 2019 – 2027, according to a study by ResearchAndMarkets.com. And with more people binge-watching TV due to social distancing guidelines, the number is likely to increase.)
“Dynamic Mounting is a company that we’ve always admired and respected,” said Marc. “Combining their impressive IP with ours will allow MantelMount to bring increasingly innovative products to consumers and, in the process, strengthen our market position relative to high-on-the wall TV mounting solutions.”
As part of the acquisition, Kurt Massey, Founder of Dynamic Mounting, will join MantelMount as a senior engineer.
MantelMount sells a complete line of above-fireplace and pulldown flatscreen TV mounts, both manual and automated. The company’s newest offering, the MM860, is MantelMount’s first entry in the smart home category and is consistently receiving highly favorable reviews from both dealers and consumers. MantelMount sells its products both direct to consumers as well as through authorized dealers.
ABOUT MANTELMOUNT
MantelMount is the ultimate solution for high-on-the-wall television mounting (such as over a fireplace.) MantelMount allows anyone to easily pull the TV down and away from the wall to eye level, then swivel it left or right for the perfect viewing experience. The product’s unique functionality and design has earned it numerous accolades: at CES 2020, the new MantelMount MM860 won the CTA Mark of Excellence award. At CEDIA 2019, the MM860 received both a Residential Systems Best of Show Award and a CE Pro BEST Product Award. For more information, visit www.mantelmount.com.
