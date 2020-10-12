Engineer Golam Murshed appointed Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited has appointed engineer Golam Murshed as the Managing Director of the leading electronics products manufacturer in Bangladesh. Prior to this appointment on Thursday (8 October 2020), he was serving as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the company.
Golam Murshed, a mechanical engineering graduate from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), joined Walton in 2010 as an assistant engineer. For his abundant talent and hard work, he was given the charge of the company's refrigerator manufacturing operation and later promoted to CEO of its Refrigerator Division.
Golam Murshed was born in a prominent family in Chapainawabganj. His father Md. Monirul Islam has been serving as a key member of the Chapainawabganj Press Club.
Murshed, an entrepreneurial and visionary young business leader, has been serving Walton in various important positions for over a decade. He is most admired for the modernization of production and aggressive marketing strategy. He is a member of the Bangladesh Refrigerator Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
Expressing his gratitude to Walton Board of Directors, Golam Murshed said his main task will be the market expansion of Bangladeshi made electronics and technology products in global arena.
Walton is the most popular electronics brand in Bangladesh. With the trust and love of the people of the country, Walton has secured the top position in domestic market. After meeting local demands, Walton products are being exported to about 40 countries. We are working on establishing Bangladesh as a hub or the center of electronics and technology products. Our target is to make Walton one of the top five consumer electronics global brands by 2030. Achieving that goal is now my main concern, he said.
Meanwhile, Abul Bashar Hawlader and Omar Faruk Ripon were respectively appointed as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited.

