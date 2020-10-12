Virtual Public Input Meeting available October 19 on proposed improvements to U.S. 12 in Bowman

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available October 19, 2020, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on October 19. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to U.S. Highway 12 in Bowman. The project consists of resurfacing the existing highway from the south junction of U.S. Highway 85 to 3rd Avenue Southeast. Changes to the existing frontage roads and approaches will also be explored as part of an access management plan.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Brosz Engineering, Inc. Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by November 2, 2020, to Billy Doerr, Brosz Engineering, Inc., PO Box 403, Bowman, ND 58623, or email: billyd@broszengineering.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Billy Doerr at 701-523-3340 or billyd@broszengineering.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701‑328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.