Hot Topic Wins MediaPost EIS Award for Best Use of Interactive Emails With Liveclicker

Liveclicker helps clothing retailer to drive conversions with interactive mystery campaigns

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker, a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced that client Hot Topic has won a MediaPost EIS Award for Best Use of Interactive Emails. Hot Topic developed interactive mystery campaigns with scratch-off and gaming elements that out performed similar campaigns without the same feature.



Hot Topic wanted to use interactive elements to drive more people to the site and increase engagement. In addition to targeted seasonal creative elements, the emails were designed to have recipients click to reveal their savings and then visit the site to browse and redeem. The campaign resulted in:

30% increase in click to opens

25% increase in click through rate

14% increase in conversion from additional site traffic



“We’re so glad that MediaPost has recognized the creative use of interactive emails that our client Hot Topic incorporated into their summer promotions. It’s a thrill to get such a well known award, especially in 2020. The fact that Hot Topic also drove significant value from the campaign is a testament to the importance of interactivity in this key channel,” said Danielle Gustafson, Sr. Director, Global Customer Success at Liveclicker.

“Going into the holiday season, it’s very helpful for marketers to see great examples like this one from Hot Topic,” said Gretchen Scheiman, VP Marketing at Liveclicker. “I love how this campaign used personalized and interactive elements to increase engagement and translate that into conversions and revenue. This is how brands should be approaching the holiday season - with fun, engaging elements that inspire conversions.”

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as Chico's, Ulta Beauty, Bond Brand Loyalty, AT&T, Kroger and Trusted Housesitters rely on the company’s market-leading RealTime Email solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com.

