Command Alkon’s Emily Branum Recognized As One of Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch

Winners Comprised of Birmingham Women Who Have Distinguished Themselves in Their Companies, Their Industries, and The Community

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction's heavy work, announces that Emily Branum, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer at Command Alkon, was chosen as one of Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch for 2020. This honorary list is comprised of record-breaking women who serve as key leaders in their companies or organizations. Additionally, this recognition highlights women who show potential to shape the future of Birmingham's business world, and who are perfectly positioned to make a significant impact in the Birmingham business community.



“I am thrilled, but not surprised that Emily was selected for this honor,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “Emily spearheads our leadership team when it comes to defining objectives to gain market share and maximize profitability, and how to execute plans to make those objectives achievable. Her leadership has been critical for our overall business growth, and we are so proud that one of our most valued leaders is receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Emily is extremely active in the Birmingham community, serving as a member of The Rotary Club of Birmingham, as well as having chaired various fundraisers and served in leadership positions across numerous organizations, including: The Boards of Directors of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra; The Women’s Fund; The Junior League; Preschool Partners; Impact Alabama; and PARCA. Emily was recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal in 2014 as a Top 40 Under 40 and, most recently, as a Provider Pro to Know in 2020 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine.

The winners will be awarded at the Birmingham Business Journal’s annual Women’s Summit, which will take place over multiple days at the end of October. The Women to Watch category winners will be honored on October 30th during a virtual event.

On behalf of Command Alkon and our many clients and partners, we congratulate Emily on this prestigious honor.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/578a29ce-739d-40a2-8529-c45d7c04a086