End-users like Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals Companies, Food & Beverages, Chemical and Petrochemical Industries developing valuable membranes to boost global ceramic membrane market

Key Highlights:

In June 2020, Canada’s H2O Innovation Inc., has signed a strategic agreement with Nanostone Water Inc. to jointly advance the commercialization of ceramic membrane technology.

In September 2019, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, has inaugurated the upgraded Choa Chu Kang Waterworks (CCKWW), home to the world's largest ceramic membrane system.

Analyst View:

Requirement of quality water

Due to the growing demand for potable water, concerns about water scarcity and water desalination processes are expected to rise during the forecast period. According to an article published by “United States Water Purifier Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020”,the water purifier market in the US is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of 6% for the forecasted period 2015-20. In the same article it was stated that Midwest states of the US were accounted for the largest share of the country’s water purifier demand, followed by the Western states in the year 2014, this increase in the need of pure water increases the demand of the ceramic membrane which helps in the growth of the market. Wastewater purification is the largest application industry of ceramic membranes, which accounted for more than half of the total ceramic membrane market in 2014. Due to the growing demand for potable water, concerns about water scarcity and water desalination processes are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Demand from the end-user industry

Ceramic membranes are used in a wide range of end user industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food & beverages, chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation. Pharmaceutical applications are one of the most promising segments and the segment is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. In the industry they are used for a variety of purposes including pharmaceutics separation from wastewater, oil water separation, germs & virus retention, organic solvent filtration, separation of dyes & pigments, acids & caustic filtration, among others. In pharmaceutical applications, the usage of conventional membranes is not suitable owing to their efficiency, ability and economic factors and hence, the industry has started shifting its focus towards usage of ceramic membranes. In the food & beverage industry, ceramic membranes are employed for a variety of application such as juice, wine & beer clarification, juice concentration, sterilization, separation and fractionation of milk and whey, as well as desalination of whey, product dewatering, as well as drinking water purification.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global ceramic membrane market accounted for US$ 5.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 15.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, application, technology, and region.

By Material, alumina dominated the ceramic membranes market and is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Alumina ceramic membranes offer high purity in terms of membrane quality in addition to providing high efficiency

By application, the water and wastewater treatment segment has the largest share of the ceramic membrane market owing to the growing demand for safe drinking water, increasing issues of water scarcity, and water desalination processes.

By technology, ultrafiltration enjoyed the highest penetration in 2019 and is expected to do so over the forecast period. Companies have broadened their product portfolios to offer a wide range of ceramic membranes having customized dimensions. This helps companies to serve varying client requirements in terms of impurity profile, yield target, viscosity and molecular size among others.

By region, Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing market for ceramic membranes, having a significant share of around 36% of the global market in 2014. The demand of ceramic membrane from its various end user industries is continuously showing an upward trend. This is mainly due to the increasing demand of high purity filtration components in various applications. China is the leading country and the fastest-growing market in the region and also across the globe. China is the fastest-growing market for ceramic membranes in the region owing to growing population, favorable investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth. Increasing consumption of ceramic membranes technologies, such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others has been observed in Asia-Pacific owing to continuous industrialization and growth in the manufacturing sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global ceramic membrane market includes TAMI, PALL, Atech, Hyflux, Siva, DNP, The ToyoInk Group, Suntar, Shijie, and Jiusi.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

