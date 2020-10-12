Florida Firefighters and Police for Trump 2020 - Trumptilla Boat & Barge Parade & Tribute
EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighters and Police Officers from across Florida have united in
support of President Trump for re-election in 2020.
President Trump has always backed our first responders and so they
have come together to show their gratitude in a HUGE way. Come
witness this unprecedented display of a 175 foot Trump Tribute Barge
complete with antique fire engines and police cars in the upcoming
boat rally on October 17th (hosted by Carlos Gavidia) - PRESIDENT
TRUMP! “Let’s Boat, then VOTE!”
The boat parade starts in Jupiter at 11:20 am and travels south down
the Intracoastal waterway approaching Mar Largo, Palm Beach. This
event must be witnessed first-hand to comprehend the expected
attendance of over 1,000 boats surrounding the Florida Firefighters
and Police Trump Tribute Barge.
The mission of the barge tribute: a resounding message from first
responders: “Thank you for having our backs, President Trump!”
Be part of this historic moment along with these Firefighters and Police
Officers by contributing to the Florida Firefighters & Police Trump Barge
fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trump-police-firefighter-barge
Contact Joe Conti for more information
joe@josephconti.com
Joseph Conti
Florida Firefighters and Police for Trump 2020
+1 561-827-6869
email us here