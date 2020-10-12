Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,547 in the last 365 days.

Florida Firefighters and Police for Trump 2020 - Trumptilla Boat & Barge Parade & Tribute

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighters and Police Officers from across Florida have united in
support of President Trump for re-election in 2020.

President Trump has always backed our first responders and so they
have come together to show their gratitude in a HUGE way. Come
witness this unprecedented display of a 175 foot Trump Tribute Barge
complete with antique fire engines and police cars in the upcoming
boat rally on October 17th (hosted by Carlos Gavidia) - PRESIDENT
TRUMP! “Let’s Boat, then VOTE!”

The boat parade starts in Jupiter at 11:20 am and travels south down
the Intracoastal waterway approaching Mar Largo, Palm Beach. This
event must be witnessed first-hand to comprehend the expected
attendance of over 1,000 boats surrounding the Florida Firefighters
and Police Trump Tribute Barge.

The mission of the barge tribute: a resounding message from first
responders: “Thank you for having our backs, President Trump!”
Be part of this historic moment along with these Firefighters and Police
Officers by contributing to the Florida Firefighters & Police Trump Barge
fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trump-police-firefighter-barge

Contact Joe Conti for more information
joe@josephconti.com

Joseph Conti
Florida Firefighters and Police for Trump 2020
+1 561-827-6869
email us here

You just read:

Florida Firefighters and Police for Trump 2020 - Trumptilla Boat & Barge Parade & Tribute

Distribution channels: Politics, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.