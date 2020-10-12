Knoxville-Based Company Offers Contractor Licensing and Education in All 50 States
RocketCert was founded in 2019 to create a contractor’s ultimate resource to obtain or renew a license or professional certification.KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RocketCert is an education-centered company that provides a learning system with courses designed for professionals in the construction industry, focusing on contractor licensing in particular. In the construction licensing industry, each state has its own licensing requirements for contractors, including construction, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. These licensing requirements can include pre-licensing education, examinations, and continuing education requirements.
This system allows learners to work on their own time and at their own pace. Through their unique interface, you can select your state or a national program and receive access to training, licensing, examination preparation, and continuing education tailored to your state’s specific requirements.
"At RocketCert, we believe in providing courses that not only educate, but also equip them with the skills necessary to accelerate and advance their careers," said company president Tom Dorsey, Jr.
In addition to construction, they also provide education for industries like cosmetology, tax, elevator, auctioneer, towing, food and beverage, funeral, and healthcare industries. The site features an online store for purchasing study materials, codes, and reference books for construction, cosmetology, real estate, healthcare, and more. One of the best features that they offer is the “No Pass, No Pay Guarantee.” They also promise to beat any competitor’s course rate.
Contractors looking to move forward in their career, pivot in their service areas, or get re-certified through their continuing education program will be able to utilize the RocketCert platform starting in December of 2020.
