Research Report [2019-2020] Bioprocess Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Value, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing cases of infectious diseases is predicted to create sales opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Bioprocess Technology Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Instruments [Bioprocess Analyzers, Gas Analyzers, Osmometers, Cell Counter Systems, Bioreactors, Incubators], Consumables Accessories[Culture Media, Reagents]), By End-Users (Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing advancements in bioprocessing technology are likely to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Extension of Bioprocess Technologies to Promote Growth

The growing research and development investments for the advancement of bioprocessing technology are predicted to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. The rising government support for the production of biofuel in various countries is expected to spur lucrative business opportunities for the market.

The growing demand for biosimilar and biopharmaceutical products is expected to improve the potential of the market in the forthcoming years. Bioprocessing is a combination of biology, mathematics, and engineering which consists of activities such as designing bioreactors, biocatalysts, substrates, and media volume production, downstream processing, and purification. The growing need for bioprocess technology in the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to enable speedy expansion of the market.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to foster the need for biotechnology, which, in turn, will boost the healthy growth of the market. The heavy demand for vaccines especially in the time of pandemics is predicted to foster healthy growth of the market.

The coronavirus crisis has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Fuel Demand in North America

Geographically, the global bioprocess technology market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing demand for superior quality biologics. The increasing R&D investments by key players are expected to promote the healthy growth of the market.

Europe is predicted to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for biosimilars. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to enable speedy expansion of the market. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the foreseeable future. The growth in the region is attributed to the flourishing biopharmaceutical industry. The rising government support is expected to enhance the development of the market in the forthcoming years.





Notable Development:

March 2019: Merck KGaA announced the introduction of the BioContinuum Buffer Delivery Platform, which is a combined solution for more efficient buffer delivery for next-generation bioprocessing that offers a way to streamline buffer management.

February 2019: UNIVERCELLS announced the launch of a scale-X carbo that is a bench-scale automated cell culture system.

March 2018: Sartorius AG unveiled an ambr 250 HT perfusion bioreactor system for cell culture process development.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Bioprocess Technology Market:

Emerson Electric Co.

UNIVERCELLS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott, BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sartorius AG

Danaher

Merck KGaA





Global Bioprocess Technology Market Segmentation:



By Products

Instruments Bioprocess Analyzers Gas Analyzers Osmometers Cell Counter Systems Bioreactors Incubators Consumables & Accessories Culture Media Reagents



By End-Users

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies,

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





