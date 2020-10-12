Report [2019-2026], Video Dermatoscope Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Video Dermatoscope Market Research Report Are Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Dynamify GmbH, DermoScan GmbH, Firefly Global, FotoFinder Systems, Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Adamo srl., NIDEK CO., LTD., Optomed Plc. and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video dermotoscope market size is expected to showcase a considerable growth owing to the increasing prevalence of melanoma and the growing adoption of technology by the manufacturers to develop advanced video dermatoscope devices across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Video Dermatoscope Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Mercury Video Dermatoscope, Aneroid Video Dermatoscope, Digital Video Dermatoscope), By Operations (Manual, Electric, Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

A video dermatoscope is a medical device that is used to diagnose and assess several skin diseases such as skin lesions, skin cancer, and psoriasis. These devices take digital images stored and evaluated in the form of images. Additionally, these devices are extensively adopted to assess minute details before and after performing plastic surgery by the surgeon.





What does the Report Include?



The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market.

It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government , as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.





Increasing Incidence of Melanoma to Promote Growth

According to the American Melanoma Foundation, about 9,500 people are estimated to be diagnosed with skin cancer every day in the U.S. The cases are expected to further rise by about 70% over the next two decades. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced video dermatoscope devices across the globe. In addition to this, the adoption of technology in the medical field such as telemedicine is expected to bode well for the growth of the global video dermatoscope market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Established Healthcare Infrastructures to Stoke Demand

Among all the regions, North America is expected to be at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global video dermatoscope market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the presence of established healthcare infrastructures and the increasing prevalence of skin diseases that propels the demand for advanced video dermatoscope in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of innovative medical devices such as video dermatoscope in the region between 2019 and 2026.





Major Companies Launch Advanced Product to Expand Their Product Portfolio

The global video dermatoscope market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain their presence by introducing advanced video dermatoscope devices and further expand their product portfolio. The adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration by key players to strengthen their market positions is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

March 2020 – FotoFinder Systems, Inc. announced the launch of new automated total body mapping. According to the company, the total body video dermatoscope device enables an immediate assessment of dermoscopic structures of moles formed on the body.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Dynamify GmbH

DermoScan GmbH

Firefly Global

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Adamo srl.

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Optomed Plc.

Other prominent players





Global Video Dermatoscope Market Segmentation:

By Products

• Mercury Video Dermatoscope

• Aneroid Video Dermatoscope

• Digital Video Dermatoscope

By Operations

• Manual

• Electric

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





