Ruppert Landscape Promotes Jamison Moore to Director of IT
He will be responsible for the management and development of the company’s IT team, ensuring they are providing the best support possible for internal users.
He has the right mix of project management capabilities and hands-on experience to help drive our IT initiatives, and we are looking forward to benefitting from his expertise.”LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape is pleased to announce the promotion of Jamison Moore to Director of Information Technology (IT).
— Mike Felts, Vice President of Human Resources and Information Technology
Moore studied at Cornell University and is pursuing a B.S. in Project Management from Colorado State University Global. He has over 17 years of experience in the IT industry, ranging from software development to project management, including defense research, interactive exhibits, and serious games. He joined the Ruppert organization in February of this year as Digital Project Manager and quickly demonstrated his potential.
“Over the last several months, Jamison has proven to be an excellent addition to the IT team and continues to guide us to greater organization and efficiency,” said Mike Felts, Vice President of Human Resources and Information Technology. “He has the right mix of project management capabilities and hands-on experience to help drive our IT initiatives, and we are looking forward to benefitting from his expertise.”
In his new role, he will be responsible for the management and development of the company’s IT team, ensuring they are providing the best support possible for the company’s internal users. In addition, he will act as liaison between the IT department and the business by communicating strategy, employee needs, project ROI’s, hardware/software needs, outsourcing opportunities, and budgets to the executive team.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for almost 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 26 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Visit us at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
Amy Snyder
Ruppert Landscape
+1 301-482-0300
email us here